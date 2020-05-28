Several COVID-19 related matters were on the agenda of the first in-person meeting of an Iroquois County Board committee since March, such as discussing a contingency plan for the county to open as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and modifying the county’s food ordinance and liquor license because of the COVID-19 closures.
The county board’s policy and procedure committee met Thursday morning.
It heard a contingency plan formed by EMA Coordinator Eric Ceci, ICPHD Administrator Dee Schippert, county board chairman John Shure and states attorney Jim Devine. This could go into effect if the governor’s plan is ruled to be invalid or unconstitutional.
The plan has procedures and information in it to help guide the county, which still has COVID-19 cases occurring, as it “opens up”. Shure has pointed out that the county board doesn’t have the authority to open everything shut down by the state. And, if this plan is put into place, he said, “These are recommendations, we’re not requiring anybody to do it.”
“These are the guidelines we’d offer,” said Schippert. She said the health department has been repeatedly asked by business owners on how it can protect their business, staff and customers as the state opens. She said what’s presented to the board “is not a new thing”, as it’s guidelines passed down from the CDC and state health department. “Most of this is common sense stuff.”
Schippert also asked the committee to amend the county’s food ordinance.
First, the county’s ordinance states that food establishments closed for more than a month need to have a new permit and pay $300 for it. She asked that that be waived for businesses shut down due to the state’s rules “something they have no control over”, she said.
Plus, the county’s ordinance requires two inspections a year for food establishment. Schippert said the county’s code is more stringent than the FDA and state food code, which will be followed, and the health department will still qualify for the local health protection grant. Lessing the number of inspections will free up the health department staff’s time to do other work.
The food ordinance changes and the liquor license fees will be short term changes, and they will likely be changed back after the pandemic subsides.
As for the liquor licenses, Fancher said she’s received the payments for all the establishments under county jurisdiction. Licenses are effective July 1-June 30.
The amount collected was $6,050, or $504.17 a month, for the county. She said her office hasn’t cashed the checks because there was question on whether the county would lessen the fee because the businesses have been closed for several months already, and it doesn’t look like they’ll open up before July.
The committee agreed to give a 50 percent reduction on each liquor license.
Shure reminded committee members, “When we make concessions like this are we cutting our own throats [as the county will have less revenue]?”
Committee member Barb Offill said when the businesses in Iroquois County are hurting, it hurts the county as a whole.
All action items by the committee will move on for full board approval at its June 9 meeting.