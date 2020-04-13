NEWTON COUNTY — The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Newton County jumped from seven to 26 in a matter of two days, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
As of April 10 there were seven confirmed cases in the county. That number moved up to nine on April 11 and then to 26 on April 12.
The significant increase in numbers is attributed to a long-term care facility in Lincoln Township in Newton County, stated the Newton County Health Department.
" At this time, 21 individuals are known to have been affected (at the facility)," stated a press release from the Newton County Health Department. "The health department, in conjunction with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), is providing response guidance, testing, infection control, and personal protective equipment in accordance with facility needs and ISDH guidelines. The health department will continue to assist the facility as response efforts are ongoing."
The facility has been under a visitor restriction since early March in an effort to reduce the potential for further community spread of COVID-19. For continued up-to-date information regarding COVID-19, please reference the ISDH website at www.isdh.in.gov, the CDC website at www.cdc.gov, or for local information, the Newton County website at www.newtoncounty.in.gov.