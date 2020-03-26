The Fountain & Warren County Health Department has identified the first two confirmed cases, and one presumptive case of COVID-19 on March 25, 2020. Of the three total cases, two are resident of Warren County, and one is a resident of Fountain County. All of the patients are over the age of 60 and are currently in isolation and hospitalized. Two of the patients are female with one male. The hospitals are three separate hospitals in the State of Indiana. We are not releasing any further details regarding the specifics of each case out of respect for confidentiality for the patient and their families.

We are working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health, the hospitals involved, as well as local EMS to continue to provide safe and appropriate care for those in our community. We will be identifying any close contacts of the patient who might have been exposed to ensure that appropriate precautions are taken in accordance with the latest CDC guidance.

The Fountain & Warren County Health Department has been working under the presumption that COVID-19 was already present in both Fountain & Warren County. We encourage the public to follow the Governor Holcomb’s Stay-At-Home order, as well as the additional travel advisory issued from our department encouraging returning vacation travelers to isolate in their homes for a minimum of 10 days after returning to the bi-county area.

It is critical that we slow the spread of this disease, and maintain the integrity of our health care system with our limited resources in Fountain & Warren County. We are not powerless against this disease. We will be most successful at this if we work together by following these simple rules:

• Protect the most vulnerable to this disease – those over age 60 and those with chronic medical problems – they should make every effort to isolate at home

• Wash your hands

• Stay at home if you are sick

• Avoiding crowds

• Do not touch your face — this is how the virus enters your body

• If you are severely ill and need to go to the doctor or Emergency Room notify them ahead of time if you have a fever or a cough – this will help them to protect themselves and serve you better.

• If you are wondering if you need tested, go to FWHealth.org and read the “Do I Need to Be Tested?” document.

Further local information on COVID-19 including guidance on how to manage your symptoms at home, how to clean, and when to see a doctor can be found at FWHealth.org.

We thank the people of Fountain & Warren County for working together to help get us through this challenging time.