The stay-at-home order from Gov. JB Pritzker, first issued in mid-March and extended through April, has left many Illinois businesses scrambling to adapt to new restrictions.

While some businesses such as salons and gyms have been forced to close their doors, others, such as bars and restaurants, have had to restrict their services to only drive-thru and carry out orders.

The Chronicle will be featuring interviews with local business owners who are coping with this situation throughout this month.

Two downtown businesses that have been affected by the order are Mr. B’s Cafe and the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe.

The governor’s stay-at-home order presented an additional wrinkle for the 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe as the business had just opened only a few weeks before the order was enacted.

Owner Emily Brown discussed how the business has coped with this situation with The Chronicle in late March.

Brown said they have implemented a new app that allows customers to place an order that they pay for via the app and pick-up from the counter before leaving.

“That way they don’t have to exchange money or anything like that, they can just pay on the app,” she said.

Brown said they had planned on implementing the app anyway, but this situation pushed it forward a few weeks.

“We really wanted to have our grand opening and get our feet under us before we implemented the app, but all this pushed it up,” she said.

Brown said they are also taking phone-in and carryout orders.

“Which we were doing before, but more so now,” she said.

They are offering curbside service for those customers who don’t feel comfortable coming into the business to pick up orders.

Even though business has slowed since their dining room is closed, Brown said there are still a lot of people who continue to want to support their business.

“There are still a lot of people in rural America that are working, so they are very appreciative of having some place to stop in and grab their coffee or a quick breakfast item,” she said. “Everybody has said ‘Thanks for being open.’”

Brown estimated that they had lost about 75 percent of their business, but she said they remain committed to serving their customers.

“We’re going to do whatever we can to keep our costs down and we’re appreciative of every single person who comes through the door,” she said. “It’s going to be hard, but we’re doing everything that we can.”

She said she and her husband, Bob, have been picking up a lot of different shifts at the shoppe to keep them going through tumultuous time.

“Whatever we can do to stay open and weather the storm,” she said. “We really appreciate all of the community members who are continuing to come and get coffee or lunch. I think every local food business is very appreciative of that.”

The 112 Wine and Coffee Shoppe also served as a pick-up location for Hoopeston Area School District lunches and education packets the first week after school was cancelled.

Brown coordinated a food drive to help out with the lunch distribution and got a great response from the community.

“It was just an unbelievable outpouring from the community,” she said. “This is an overwhelming, amazing community that we have that really really cares about our kids. It’s great to see.”

Robin Lawson, who owns and operates Mr. B’s along with her husband Brian, spoke with The Chronicle in late March about the changes they have made at their business in light of the governor’s order.

The biggest change has been to their hours of service.

Previously, Lawson said, they served breakfast and lunch, but are now serving lunch and supper.

“We made a nice change,” she said. “We changed from breakfast and lunch to lunch and supper, so we’re open from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m.”

Lawson said the change has gone over very well with their customers, who have shown a great deal of support towards their business and other small businesses in town.

“People are being very supportive of all the small businesses in town,” she said. “We’ve had a nice crowd.”

Lawson said Mr. B’s is providing curb-side service or carry-out for customers who call in orders.

“We will either take it out to them, if they don’t feel comfortable coming in, or they can come in, pay, and take their bag and leave,” she said.

Lawson said staff at the restaurant have been taking extra precautions when it comes to hygiene and cleanliness, including wiping down the door handle after each person leaves.

Asked what she has been hearing from local residents about the stay-at-home order restrictions, Lawson said people were skeptical at first, but have come to realize how serious the situation has become.

“In the beginning, I think most people were thinking it was a little silly,” she said. “But now, I think people are taking it very seriously and they’re trying to do their part as far as getting out and about and supporting all of us but yet staying inside.”

Asked whether she thinks they’ll keep the change in hours they’ve made at Mr. B’s after the stay-at-home order is lifted and society returns to normal, Lawson said there’s a good chance they will.

“There’s a good chance,” she said. “We’ve got a great response from this, from people who can’t get to us in the daytime because they work. So there’s a great chance. We just did that on a real quick whim and it’s worked well for us.”

Lawson praised the people of Hoopeston for supporting local businesses during these trying times.

“I think that Hoopeston people have done an amazing job of supporting all of us,” she said. “People are just really being good to all of us.”