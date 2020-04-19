MONTICELLO — The Community Foundation of White County Governing Council is granting a majority of its $20,000 spring grant cycle to seed White County United Way’s new COVID-19 Response Fund.

A total of $13,622 will be added to the response fund, which is available to support boots-on-the-ground efforts to provide critical services during this time of uncertainly for many in the community.

In addition, three other awards were granted:

• $2,000 to the White County Council on Aging to help install new flooring in the Great Room at the White County Senior Center.

• $1,838 to the YWCA Domestic Violence Intervention and Prevention Program, for support of services to White County women and families.

• $2,500 to Therapeion Therapeutic Riding Center for a new fence at the center.

Executive Director Leslie Goss said CFWC received a record number of applications for the spring cycle. In light of the current pandemic, the Governing Council elected to award grants to organizations whose services are more critical during this unprecedented time. Goss added that all spring applications will be reviewed again for consideration later.

“Especially in this unusual time, we applaud and honor those whose commitment to the greater good is shining light in the darkness,” she said. “Each of our foundation grants is a gift of dollars, but more much importantly represents a true partnership between generous people and outstanding organizations committed to strengthening and transforming our community.”

CFWC Community Grants are made possible by donations to the foundation placed into the Community Grants Fund, as well as by disbursements from other discretionary (unrestricted) funds created by donors. Grants are awarded through a process that includes an application, review by a grants committee, and approval by the Governing Council.

For more information about Community Foundation grants, visit www.cfwhitecounty.org or call Goss at 574-583-6911.