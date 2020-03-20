DEMOTTE — With the closing of schools due to the Coronavirus, community members went into action knowing there are children who depend on school lunches for a nutritional meal. The Calvary Assembly of God in DeMotte offered its kitchen and Connection Center to create daily meals for school age children.
The community and local churches offered to help, and with just a short time to plan, the Assembly of God was ready to roll.
Jeff Martin, a former KV teacher spearheaded the effort. “We wanted to act quickly, so we jumped into it. He said they have had plenty of volunteers but with the social guidelines, they are keeping the kitchen staff to less than 10 and using people in shifts to prepare the lunches for delivery to families who have signed up through a link on the church’s website or through a link provided by the KV School Corp., which has been helping get the word out.
On Thursday, Martin said they have provided 86 lunches a day. “A lot of people are taking advantage (of the lunches),” he said. They aren’t asking for income information and he said it’s for kids in the KV school district or in the Roselawn area. “If there’s a hungry kid, we’re going to help out,” he said.
Delivery service is recommended for this program and the volunteer deliverers will be out between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. They will drop the meals off at the door. There is a google form to fill out to be included in the program.
“We’re trying to make it easy for people,” he said. The church is also adding an encouraging card with each lunch.
“We’re very thankful to the community, and everybody who helped make this happen,” Martin said. “It’s a community effort.”
When they started the program on Monday, the KV schools weren’t able to give children meals, in the meantime, the school corporation did get a waiver to allow them to provide a breakfast and a lunch at the DeMotte Elementary School and the Wheatfield Elementary School beginning on March 30, the day students would have returned to school after their Spring Break.
Michelle Flick, director of Food Services for the corporation, said the program they will follow is called the “Seamless Summer Option,” and with the waiver, the schools were able to opt in and start feeding students who meet the criteria for the summer feeding programs offered through the state. Normally, the KV School District doesn’t qualify for the program because it has less than 50% of the students on free or reduced lunches.
Also, with this waiver, all students are eligible for the meals. Parents or guardians will have to pick up the meals at the school Monday through Friday from between 10 and 11 a.m. At DeMotte Elementary, meals may be picked up at Door 1 and at Wheatfield Elementary’s Door 10.
In order to receive the items, families will have to call the Food Service Department at 219-987-1117 or email mflick@kv.k12.in.us.
During that time, Calvary will deliver food to families who aren’t able to make it to the school pick up times. They are delivering food during spring break as well.
Martin said, “We’ll get through this if we all work together through this time; no matter how long it takes.”