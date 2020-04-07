JASPER COUNTY — in an unprecedented move in these challenging times, the Jasper County Commissioners met through mobile means Monday morning to tackle this month’s agenda.

For the first time, county residents and the media could follow the meeting through the video conferencing app, Zoom, or on Facebook Live on the county government’s Facebook page.

The commissioners practiced good social distancing skills in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with president Kendall Culp, vice president Jim Walstra and commissioner Dick Maxwell chiming in from their homes.

The commissioners worked through a short agenda that included a golf cart ordinance, a second amendment proclamation, a rezoning request and a resolution outlining a new fee schedule as proposed by the county’s plan commission.

They also extended the courthouse closure to the public through May 4. Staff at the courthouse and other government buildings will continue to rotate days.

Commissioners also instituted a hiring freeze for all departments except public safety.

The golf cart ordinance was presented in response to the increased use of carts in subdivisions in northern Jasper County. The resolution outlines certain rules, such as carts can access public roads outside subdivisions at a right angle, golf cart operator must have a valid driver’s license and obey traffic laws, no passengers under 2 years old may ride in the carts, all passengers must be seated during operation, carts must be in good working order with brakes, brake lights and reflectors, must not exceed four occupants in a cart and must display a registration sticker purchased annually through the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office for $25. Violations of this ordinance are subject to a $200 fine.

Commissioners, meanwhile, created a proclamation in support of the second amendment that allows people to bear arms. This proclamation comes on the heels of a group of concerned citizens who addressed the commissioners two months ago indicating there is legislation in the works that infringes on the right to bear arms.

Also approved was a rezone request for a 114-acre parcel in Carpenter Township in Remington for an industrial park.

The new plan commission fees include $200 for variances, $200 for change of zone classification or change of text and $100 for change of development plan that has previously been approved.

Preliminary unit development plan fees include $300 for plans less than 20 acres, $300 plus $2 for each acre over 19 acres for plans 20 to 100 acres and $5 for each acre over 100 acres. The maximum fee that a developer can be accessed is $1,500.

With detailed unit development plans, the cost is $100 plus $1 for each acre for any number of acres. The maximum fee has been set at $400.

In the special exceptions portion of the fees schedule, land application special exceptions are set at $2,500 with all other special exceptions at $300. Exceptions and temporary acres are $200.