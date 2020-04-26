ATTICA, Ind. – The Attica Economic Development Commission and City of Attica have created a forgivable loan program to provide financial relief for small businesses located in the City of Attica.
Businesses that have experienced a financial impact due to the COVID-19 pandemic may be eligible to receive up to $2,000 through the new City of Attica Emergency Relief Forgivable Loan program.
The city will start accepting applications on Monday, April 27th. Applications are available online at attica-in.gov or at atticamainstreet.org.
To be considered eligible for the loan, businesses must be located within the city limits of Attica, have no current property tax liens or legal judgments and cannot be a part of a national chain or franchise. Other conditions apply and are explained on the application.
The emergency loans may be 100 percent forgivable after 12 months if the business continues to operate and does not relocate outside the City of Attica, in addition to other factors.