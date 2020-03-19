The Cissna Park District 6 Board of Education talked about the school closure due to COVID-19 at its March 16 meeting.
The school will be utilizing “Act of God” days for March 17-20 and March 30. Spring break will be March 23-27. Teachers will be available electronically for parent/student contact from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Act of God days.
State-mandated testing will still need to be fit into the school schedule once the school district re-opens. There are a lot of unknowns on how to accomplish all that needs to be fit into the schedule but it will get done. Portwood will keep the board updated.
Board president Bud Petry informed board members that they could reference the COVID 19 Section on the ISBE.net website for further information concerning the Governor’s mandates. Some of the items Petry mentioned relate to suspended school activities; Open Meetings Act—remote or telephoning in of meetings if the mandate is extended; and using Act of God days for the mandated closure. An administrator needs to be in the school during the Act of God days. The district office will be open through March 20.
Mark Portwood, junior/senior high principal, gave his principal’s report. He informed the board that unless plans change, students will be returning to school on March 31. There will be no practices or sports activities going on at the school. The athletic director is looking at April 6 to re-start sports activities if possible.
In other business, Bethanie Marshall, K-5 principal, informed the board in her principal’s report that the recent kindergarten pre-registration has the potential of 27 students. She asked the board to consider splitting the class and hiring another kindergarten teacher. She will speak more on the subject at the next couple of board meetings.
Superintendent Dan Hylbert reminded the board members to file their Statements of Economic Interest with the Iroquois County Clerk’s office.
There were no committee reports.
In the hearing of delegations, Abby Faber thanked the teachers and administration for all their hard work in everything pertaining to the COVID-19 school suspension. Mrs. Faber was impressed with how well organized the student educational packet distribution went.
The board approved the following matters at the meeting,
— The intergovernmental agreement with Iroquois Special Education Co-Op to provide three days of speech therapist services per week by Sunita Rueb during the 2020-21 school term.
— The 2020-21 school calendar with teachers’ institutes on Aug. 17-18 and the first day of student attendance being Aug. 19.
— The resignation of Madeline Hazelip as cafeteria worker effective April 3.
— Being part of the these organizations for 2020-21: Illinois Elementary School Association (IESA), Illinois High School Association (IHSA), Illinois Association of School Boards, (IASB), the Twin County, and the Sangamon Valley H.S. Athletic Conference.
— The use of the school for the following summer activities: Elementary/Jr. High Volleyball Camp; H.S. Volleyball Camp; Elementary/Jr. High Basketball Camp; H.S. Basketball Camps; high school boys’ basketball classic tourney; and high school boys’ basketball league.
— The bills and payroll for March: Education Fund, $51,767.75; Operations and Maintenance Fund, $11,986.50; Transportation Fund, $5,883.51; and Tort Immunity, $151.94; Payroll, $76,700.49.
— The board approved the minutes from the last meeting, according to the minutes of the meeting.