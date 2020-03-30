Oh. My. Goodness. What a difference a week makes. Truly, what a difference a day makes as the world struggles to copy with COVID-19.

Sadly, the virus has even touched White County.

Amidst the fear of the unknown, however, we have watched communities around the world rally to support hospitals, food pantries, outreach centers, and other critical support systems in new and different ways.

White County is no exception, and your Community Foundation of White County is honored to be part of those efforts.

Last week, the CFWC Governing Council approved five grants of $1,000 to address families’ additional requests for food and essential needs during this "stay at home" period. These grants were awarded to support the outstanding and selfless efforts being made by the Twin Lakes Food Pantry, Frontier School Corporation, North White School Corporation, Tri-County School Corporation, and the White County Food Pantry.

Each of these grants is made possible by generous, everyday citizens who support CFWC’s Community Grants Fund. Whether large or small, each donation helps — and yes, we’re accepting donations! (P.O. Box 1154, Monticello, IN 47960)

One of the real blessings of this crisis is the enthused spirit of camaraderie thriving in this time of need. For example, Frontier School Corporation is working with its area churches and food banks to maximize use of personnel, funds, and resources for its community.

We’ve all seen pictures of teams of people assembling packages of food for distribution. Truly, though social distancing is our new way of life, no one operates in a vacuum; we are all connected. Courtesy, compassion and commitment make a very real difference.

Your Community Foundation thanks the tireless workers and volunteers who continue to keep the wheels of progress rolling through this unprecedented time in our world. As individuals, we need to exercise responsible lifestyle choices that impact the physical health of our community.

We need to remember our emotional and mental health, as well. Call a friend. Take a walk. Read that book you’ve been meaning to get to.

Together, we can make a difference. Together, we will survive.