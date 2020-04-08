LOGANSORT — The Cass County Health Department reported its first COVID-19-related death Wednesday.
The patient who passed away was an elderly adult with underlying medical conditions. No further information will be released about the patient, due to privacy laws. County health officials said the patient passed away at home, and did not leave the residence during the infectious period, except to seek medical care.
All precautions were taken in accordance with CDC guidance to ensure that medical personnel wore the appropriate personal protective equipment, officials said.
“We send our sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of this patient who has passed away,” Dr. Dori Ditty, Cass County health officer, said. “This is a difficult reminder of how severe this disease can be. As a community, we must continue following the guidance of experts at the state and federal levels, practicing all the ways to prevent the spread of this disease — including social distancing. We must continue to protect those who are most vulnerable.”
As of Wednesday afternoon, Cass County had 15 reports of positive tests for COVID-19 out of 49 administered tests. Neighboring White County had three positive results out of 123 total tests, and Carroll County has three positive results out of 47 tests given.
Ditty said people should continue to be aware of symptoms, treatment approach, and testing locations for COVID-19.