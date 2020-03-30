LOGANSPORT — Cass County now has its first reported positive case of COVID-19.

The Cass County Health Department, in consultation with the Indiana State Department of Health and Logansport Memorial Hospital, has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19, also know as the coronavirus. Logansport Memorial Hospital notified CCHD and the ISDH on March 30 of the positive result from a patient who is currently self-isolating at home.

“Now that COVID-19 has been confirmed in our community, we expect to see additional positive cases as this outbreak continues," Cass County Health Officer Dr. Dori Ditty said. "The Cass County Health Department and Logansport Memorial Hospital will continue to monitor and respond to any COVID-19 cases in Logansport and Cass County. I am confident that we are well-positioned in working together to respond to and handle this ever-changing situation.”

CCHD Administrator Serenity Alter said health officials have been "preparing for this moment" for several weeks.

"Logansport Memorial has restricted visitation and access to the hospital and in all physician offices and clinics, as well as implemented new clinical policies for using a limited supply of personal protective equipment (PPE)," she said. "The LMH and CCHD team members working together have all been trained on and are utilizing appropriate PPE throughout the testing process.”

White County reported its first case Friday and added another Monday for a total of two, while Carroll County recorded its second case Monday after having its first one late last week.

Health department officials said no other information will be released about any of the patients, citing HIPAA privacy laws.

Ditty said LMH providers and staff took all appropriate precautions in every part of the patient’s testing process, to protect other patients, staff members and themselves in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“We are fully engaged and actively working to protect the health of citizens in Cass County,” Ditty said. “We are working with local and state officials to ensure that contacts of the patient are identified and appropriately monitored, using infection prevention protocols from the CDC to reduce the risk of illness and additional exposure in Cass County.”

Alter said the first reported case in the county does not change the course of treatment or approach to caring for any individual with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

“We have been monitoring and testing many patients for COVID-19 for almost a month now, consistently following guidelines and criteria recommended by the CDC and the ISDH,” she said. “If your symptoms are mild, stay home and self-isolate. If you believe you have these or other respiratory-related symptoms, you may use our walk-in respiratory clinic, established at the Cass County 4-H Fairgrounds. If you ever need immediate, life-saving care because of your difficulty breathing or some other medical emergency, please call 911.”

Cass County’s COVID-19 walk-in respiratory clinic is located in the Community Building at the Cass County 4-H Fairgrounds, 2281 E. County Road 125 North in Logansport. Hours 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The respiratory clinic does not have a waiting room; if there is a wait time, patients will be asked to wait in their cars for precautionary isolation. Patients should expect to be in their car for an extended amount of time until they can be seen, if the clinic is busy.