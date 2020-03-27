DELPHI — Carroll County has reported its first positive test of COVID-19.

Indiana State Health Department and Carroll County officials say the man is in his late 40s and is being quarantined at home.

The positive test was added March 27 to the Indiana State Department of Health's growing list of counties on its interactive website map.

Due to privacy laws, no other information about the Carroll County patient will be released.

Jasper County reported its first coronavirus-related death March 26 — a day after recording its first positive test case and on the same day two more were added to bring the total number to three.

According to Jasper County Deputy Coroner Andy Boersma, the CDC released information that the person who died was a man from DeMotte who was hospitalized in Lake County. No other information was available on the two additional positive cases.

As of 10:30 a.m. Friday, Indiana had 981 reported total positive cases of coronavirus, with 24 deaths. A total of 6,936 people have been tested.

While the virus is spreading, health officials said the rise in positive tests are a result of more people being tested.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 192. Lake County had 16 new cases, while Allen, Decatur and Hamilton counties each had 13.

The complete list of counties with cases is included in the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which will be updated daily at 10 a.m. Cases are listed by county of residence.

The map is also available on the Herald Journal's homepage.

Private lab reporting may be delayed and will be reflected in the map and count when results are received at ISDH.

The dashboard also has been updated to include age ranges of patients, as well as gender breakdowns.

In addition, the following corrections have been made based on information provided to ISDH: One case was removed from both Montgomery and Tippecanoe counties, one Hamilton County case was moved to Madison County and one Marion County case was moved to Howard County due to updated information regarding county of residence.