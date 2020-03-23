Several rural locations within Carle Health System have changed their business hours for primary care and laboratory services, as of today, March 23, due to continued concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19. Patients may call their physician’s office to reschedule appointments.
For primary care services, the following changes are occurring at the following locations:
- All Carle Primary Care offices are rescheduling non-essential appointments.
- Carle Watseka, Carle Cissna Park, Carle Rossville and Carle Milford will be reducing hours depending on the amount of patients scheduled.
- Carle Monticello open this week from 7:15 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Family Practice Clinic (Olney) – open Monday and Thursday only.
- Primary Care Clinic (Olney) – open Tuesday and Friday only.
- Carle West Salem – open Monday, Wednesday and Friday only.
- Carle Bridgeport and Carle Newton clinics are closed until further notice. Patients who need to speak with a provider or nurse should call 618-395-6081.
Laboratory services at Carle Rantoul and Carle Mahomet will be reducing hours of service effective Tuesday, March 24. Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 7-11:30 a.m., 1-3:15 p.m.
Lab sites at Carle Foundation Hospital, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle Richland Memorial Hospital are operating as usual.