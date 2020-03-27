To Editor, Newton County Enterprise
My heart has been heavy for the past week as I watch friends and family members continue go about their daily lives without making any changes. It is very hard to spread word of how bad this virus actually is without getting blamed for adding to the panic. Until you have worked in an Emergency Department during flu season alone, you have not understood how overcrowded our hospitals are. I have had patients in hallway beds, without a room, at an unsafe nurse-to-patient ratio WITHOUT a widespread pandemic. And the estimated numbers of what’s to come in the next few weeks are absolutely staggering.
It’s not about the party you had planned. It’s not about your vacation that got ruined. It’s not about the media “blowing things out of proportion.” Its not about the fact that all of your favorite sporting events got cancelled, or that you can’t spend your evening at a crowded bar having cocktails with your friends. Believe me, I love all of these things just as much as the next person. I think vacations and sporting events and having a cocktail with friends are all good for the soul. I am not perfect, and I too was a little skeptical about this whole thing about 2 weeks ago. But I think we as a country (and ESPECIALLY my generation, 20-29 year olds) need to take a step back. I am not a super political person. I am not someone who has ever thrown my beliefs down someone else’s throat. I’m usually a happy-go-lucky girl who minds her own business.
This is about awareness. It’s about not just thinking about yourself. It’s about knowing that just because you have never had any health issues, you are not indestructible. You are not immune. One single healthy individual might have very mild flu-like symptoms from this illness, but if you do something as simple as touching a door handle, this disease can spread to someone (or 3 people!) who is immunocompromised, elderly, or just plain unlucky. Does that not make you sick to your stomach? Do you understand that you are literally risking the life of someone else by deciding to only think about your social life?
The absolute most stressful days of my life were spent in an ER, as a nurse, during flu season, saving LITERAL lives. You have no idea what these doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, radiology techs, paramedics, nurse aids (etc) are going through so that you can sit at home and relax. I know this is a tough time for everyone, but please, I’m begging you - Do your part. Flatten the curve. Cancel your plans. Stay at home. Educate yourselves. Love one another.
Katie Michelle Wilfong
Dallas, Texas
Graduate of Purdue School of Nursing