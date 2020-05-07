BROOKSTON — Due to the prevalence and uncertainty of the COVID-19 health emergency, the Camp Tecumseh YMCA board of directors and staff leadership have made the unprecedented decision to cancel all summer programming for 2020.
“At Camp Tecumseh, we endeavor to run the safest possible camp program that we can. Due to the lack of testing and the continued spread of the virus, we cannot operate under that assumption at this time,” said Scott Brosman, CEO of Camp Tecumseh YMCA.
Camp Tecumseh YMCA is offering several options for refunds, and priority registration for summer 2021 for those that were signed up for this summer. People can learn more about the decision and refund options at www.camptecumseh.org.