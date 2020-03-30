DEMOTTE — The Kankakee Valley Post News asked followers on Facebook if they are working during the 14-day Stay-At-Home order put into effect Tuesday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. And if still working, what job do they go to. Many of those who responded were working in retail and restaurants or fast food for to-go orders only as dining in has been closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

One person responded she was retired and staying home, while all others responded with some type of job including a flight attendant, steel worker, bank worker and one person who makes surgical instruments. There was one person working in a veterinarian’s office, and a few working in mental health and health care, loans and taxes, and an INDOT employee.

Mail carriers are till delivering the mail and post offices remain open to the public. Liquor stores, grocery stores and pharmacies continue to provide the essentials we all need to survive day to day.

One person works making popcorn, another in egg production.

Brad Buvan, golf pro at Sandy Pines, responded tongue in cheek, that he is “working on my game!” It is good to see people able to keep their sense of humor through the stresses this pandemic leaves in its wake.

Judi Rajkovic, who was recently featured in the news for her business, Judi’s Bloomers, said she is busy working growing plants and vegetables for the “Victory Gardens.”

The staff of the newspaper also continues to work and pass along the latest information as quickly as possible. Although our office is closed to the public, we are still behind our desks, taking phone calls, emails and watching social media and disseminating the many press releases coming through the email and fax.

In just a 48-hour period beginning Tuesday, March 24, the number of positive cases of the virus jumped from 0 to 3, with one death already in Jasper County. Schools remain closed through May 1, and Gov. Eric Holcomb said they are going to watch the numbers as people stay home or follow safe practices to a avoid the spread of the disease if they cannot and proceed from there if there are any changes.

The Indianapolis 500 has been postponed until August. Many summer activities are still uncertain and new information comes every day, sometimes multiple times a day. There will be no Easter Egg Hunts with large gatherings of children running across green lawns picking up the plastic eggs or watching them fall from the sky.