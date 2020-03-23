DEMOTTE — The American Red Cross came to the American Reformed Church of DeMotte on Thursday, March 19, for one of its regularly-scheduled blood drives. This one, however, took on some extra urgency and some extra precautions.
Due to an unprecedented number of blood drive cancellations during the coronavirus outbreak, ARC and other blood-supplying organizations are facing an extraordinary shortage. Healthy individuals are needed to donate. As of Tuesday, March 17, nearly 4,000 Red Cross blood drives had been canceled across the country as high schools, colleges, businesses and other organizations temporarily close and more people are told to work remotely. This has already resulted in more than 100,000 fewer blood donations, and that number continues to grow.
Donating blood is a safe process and the Red Cross has implemented additional precautionary measures to help ensure donor, staff and volunteer safety. There are no data or evidence that this coronavirus can be transmissible by blood transfusion, and there have been no reported cases worldwide of transmissions for any respiratory virus including this coronavirus. The Red Cross only collects blood from individuals who are healthy and feeling well at the time of donation – and who meet other eligibility requirements.
Those precautions were evident on Thursday at the American Reformed Church. No local volunteers were present and staff members from ARC took the temperature of every potential donors outside the building before allowing them in. Donors were secluded inside, checked in one at-a-time and seated apart while waiting. Every station was thoroughly cleaned between donors and, as always, sterile collection sets were used for every donation. Mini-physicals were conducted to ensure the health of donors.
The Red Cross has several drives scheduled in the near future and are are imploring healthy individuals to make every effort to donate. Further information can be found at www.redcrossblood.org. Appointments can be made on the website or by calling 1-800-GIVE BLOOD, Walk-ins without appointments, however, are always welcome.
Two upcoming local blood drives are, as follows. On Friday, April 10, ARC will be at Fieldhouse Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Monday, May 4, the group will be conducting a drive at Porter Lakes Elementary School in Porter County from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.