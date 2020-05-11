Since the beginning of this health crisis, and in the face of enormous economic and social distress, Benton County residents and business owners have been patient, cooperative, and mindful of the health of others.
The Benton County Commissioners and other local officials are working with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana State Police to enforce Governor Holcomb’s executive orders and to protect the health of Benton County residents. The Commissioners fully support Governor Holcomb's efforts to protect the health of all Hoosiers.
No sports and entertainment venues of any kind, including racetracks, will be holding events in Benton County this weekend. Anyone who hopes to attend or participate in a sporting event in Benton County this weekend should stay home, as they will not be granted access to the sports venue.
The Commissioners appreciate the support of Governor Holcomb, the Indiana Department of Health, and the Indiana State Police. Most importantly, the Commissioners are grateful for the support and continued cooperation of Benton County residents and business owners. Together, we will overcome this challenge.
More information and updates can be found on the Benton County website at www.bentoncounty.in.gov as well as www.coronavirus.in.gov.