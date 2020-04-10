Benton County, Ind. Benton County has received notification of two confirmed positive COVID-19 cases. The Benton County Health Department is working closely with the two individuals that have a confirmed positive test. All appropriate quarantine measures are being taken per State and CDC protocols. Those that have been in close contact with the individuals are in the process of being contacted by the local health department and will be monitored. No additional information will be released in regards to any patients due to privacy laws. Residents of Benton County must remain diligent in maintaining social distancing and the Governor’s stay at home order. This order has been in place and extends to April 20th 2020 at 11:59 pm. By continuing to distance ourselves, the spread of the virus can be minimized.

•Signs and symptoms of CoVID-19 (corona virus) are as follows:

— Dry persistent cough

— Fever

— Shortness of breath

It is important that if you are experiencing any symptoms listed below, please contact your physician and follow their recommendations. For any life threatening emergencies, please call 911.

•The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:

— Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water arenot available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

— Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

— Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.

— Stay at home when you are sick.

— Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

— Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For anyone that is self-quarantining or has been directed to quarantine by a physician please notify the Benton County Health Department at the emergency management agency hotline: 765-884-1359.

More information and updates can be found on the Benton County website at www.bentoncounty.in.gov