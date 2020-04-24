An additional confirmed case of Corona Virus has been reported to the Benton County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency. This brings the total number of positive cases in Benton County to five (5). Local officials are ensuring appropriate quarantine measures are being taken for the individuals and any close contacts. As mentioned, several previous positive cases have recovered and been released from quarantine in the county. No additional information will be released about the patient due to privacy laws.

Residents of Benton County must be diligent in maintaining social distancing and the Governor’s stay at home order. This order has been in place and extends to May 1st 2020 at 11:59 pm. By continuing to distance ourselves, the spread of the virus can be minimized.

• Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are as follows:

o Dry persistent cough

o Fever

o Shortness of breath

It is important that if you are experiencing any symptoms listed above, please contact your physician and follow their recommendations. For any life-threatening emergencies, please call 911.

• The best way to protect yourself from any respiratory illness, including the flu, is to:

o Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

o Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.

o Stay at home when you are sick.

o Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

o Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For anyone that is self-quarantining or has been directed to quarantine by a physician please notify the Benton County Health Department at the emergency management agency hotline: 765-884-1359.

More information and updates can be found on the Benton County website at www.bentoncounty.in.gov