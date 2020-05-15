The Benton County Emergency Operations Center is committed to get timely information to the public. Updates will be posted on the Benton County website and recorded information on the hotline number at 765-884-1359.

As of today, May 15th, 2020, Benton County adds four new cases and brings the total to twenty-one (21) confirmed cases of COVID-19 (corona virus). The Benton County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health monitoring the situation.

• Travel Restrictions

o Benton County Officials would like to remind residents and visitors of the area guidelines for reopening Indiana. Benton County is on track with Stage 2 Guidelines and the attached document outlines what businesses may open, and which are to remain closed. All Benton County residents are required to follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-26. The Benton County Commissioners will not add any additional restrictions at this time. Both State and local guidelines may be modified if conditions warrant.

• Recovery

o The Health Department has been monitoring those affected and ensuring proper measures for quarantine. While conducting daily assessments, the symptoms of the patients have been improving and just under ten cases been released from quarantine. The Benton County Health Department utilizes the Center for Disease Control and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines for monitoring and quarantine recommendations. Although the overall numbers keep increasing, the number of active cases is lower than depicted on the Indiana State Maps and statistics.

• Testing and Cases

o Currently, Benton County has twenty-one (21) confirmed cases of COVID-19 (corona virus). Testing is being accomplished by the Indiana State Department of Health and by direction of physicians for patients that meet certain criteria. Please keep in mind our number of positive cases will remain the same, but officials are seeing recovery numbers increase.

• Symptoms

o The main signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are as follows:

• Dry persistent cough and/or shortness of breath

• Additional signs and symptoms include:

• Fever

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle Pain

• Headache

• Sore Throat

• New loss of taste or smell

o Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation.

• Volunteer / Donation Opportunities

o Local donations are being accepted by the Benton Community Food & Service Co-Op and the Benton Community Foundation. For information on donations please visit their website at www.bentonfoodcoop.org and www.bentoncf.org