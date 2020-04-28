Benton County, Ind. The Benton County Emergency Operations Center is committed to get timely information to the public. Updates will be posted on the Benton County website and recorded information on the hotline number at 765-884-1359.

As of today, April 28th, 2020, Benton County remains at seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 (corona virus). The Benton County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health monitoring the situation. The Stay at Home Order is crucial to reduce the spread of the virus and has been extended until May 1st, 2020 at 11:59 pm.

• Recovery

o The Health Department has been monitoring those affected and ensuring proper measures for quarantine. While conducting daily assessments, the symptoms of the patients have been improving and several have been released from quarantine. The Benton County Health Department utilizes the Center for Disease Control and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines for monitoring and quarantine recommendations.

• Testing and Cases

o Currently, Benton County has seven (7) confirmed cases of COVID-19 (corona virus). Testing is being accomplished by the Indiana State Department of Health and by direction of physicians for patients that meet certain criteria. Please keep in mind our number of positive cases will remain the same, but officials are seeing recovery numbers increase.

• Symptoms

o Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are as follows:

• Dry persistent cough, fever, and/or shortness of breath

o Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation.

• Travel Restrictions o Presently, there are no travel restrictions in Benton County in addition to Governor Holcomb's Executive Order, which requires that you travel only for essential purposes.

• Scam Awareness

o Only donate to reputable groups such as trusted national or local organizations. Do not donate over the phone to robot calls or by email.

• Volunteer / Donation Opportunities

o Local donations are being accepted by the Benton Community Food & Service Co-Op and the Benton Community Foundation. For information on donations please visit their website at www.bentonfoodcoop.org and www.bentoncf.org

• Food Pick-up / Drop-off

o The Benton County School Corporation is offering food pickups for students on Monday’s and Thursday’s from 10:00 am until 12:00 pm at Boswell Elementary, Otterbein Elementary and Benton Central, please watch for information through their email system.

o Oxford Co-Op will be open Thursday April 30th, 2020 for normal operations from 9:00 am - 6:00 pm and Friday May 1st, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

o Open Arms Food Pantry in Fowler is maintaining their normal/posted hours. Visit their Facebook page for more information.