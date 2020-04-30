The Benton County Emergency Operations Center is committed to get timely information to the public. Updates will be posted on the Benton County website and recorded information on the hotline number at 765-884-1359.

As of today, April 28th, 2020, Benton County remains at eight (8) confirmed cases of COVID-19 (corona virus). The Benton County Health Department is working closely with the Indiana State Department of Health monitoring the situation. The Stay at Home Order is crucial to reduce the spread of the virus and has been extended until May 1st, 2020 at 11:59 pm. More information will be provided regarding the stay at home order by the Governor’s Office tomorrow.

• Recovery

o The Health Department has been monitoring those affected and ensuring proper measures for quarantine. While conducting daily assessments, the symptoms of the patients have been improving and several have been released from quarantine. The Benton County Health Department utilizes the Center for Disease Control and Indiana State Department of Health guidelines for monitoring and quarantine recommendations.

• Testing and Cases

o Currently, Benton County has eight (8) confirmed cases of COVID-19 (corona virus). Testing is being accomplished by the Indiana State Department of Health and by direction of physicians for patients that meet certain criteria. Please keep in mind our number of positive cases will remain the same, but officials are seeing recovery numbers increase.

• Symptoms

o The main signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are as follows:

• Dry persistent cough and/or shortness of breath

• Additional signs and symptoms include:

• Fever

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle Pain

• Headache

• Sore Throat

• New loss of taste or smell

o Anyone exhibiting these symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation.

• Travel Restrictions o Presently, there are no travel restrictions in Benton County in addition to Governor Holcomb's Executive Order, which requires that you travel only for essential purposes.

• Volunteer / Donation Opportunities

o Local donations are being accepted by the Benton Community Food & Service Co-Op and the Benton Community Foundation. For information on donations please visit their website at www.bentonfoodcoop.org and www.bentoncf.org

• Food Pick-up / Drop-off

o Oxford Co-Op will be open Friday May 1st, 2020 from 2:00 pm – 6:00 pm.

o Open Arms Food Pantry in Fowler is maintaining their normal/posted hours. Visit their Facebook page for more information.