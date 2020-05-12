Three additional cases of COVID-19 has been reported to the Benton County Health Department and now brings the total number of cases to sixteen (16). The Benton County Health Department is working with the Indiana State Department of Health and the patients to ensure proper quarantine measures are being taken. No additional information will be released about the patient due to privacy laws.

Benton County is on track with the second week of Stage 2 Guidelines and the attached document outlines what businesses may open, and which are to remain closed. All Benton County residents are required to follow Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-26. The Benton County Commissioners will not add any additional restrictions at this time. Both State and local guidelines may be modified if conditions warrant.

It is important that if you are experiencing any symptoms listed below, please contact your physician and follow their recommendations. For any life-threatening emergencies, please call 911.

• Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are as follows:

o Dry persistent cough and / or shortness of breath

o Additional signs and symptoms include:

• Fever

• Chills

• Repeated shaking with chills

• Muscle pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• New loss of taste or smell

o Anyone exhibiting these signs / symptoms should contact their physician for an evaluation

The following Center for Disease Control guidelines are best practices for the prevention and spread of any illness;

o Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

o Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.

o Stay at home when you are sick.

o Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

o Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For anyone that is self-quarantining or has been directed to quarantine by a physician please notify the Benton County Health Department at the emergency management agency hotline: 765-884-1359.

More information and updates can be found on the Benton County website at www.bentoncounty.in.gov as well as www.coronavirus.in.gov.