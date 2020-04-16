Benton County, Ind. The Benton County Health Department has been notified of one additional case of COVID-19 and now brings the total number of cases to four (4). The Benton County Health Department is working with the Indiana State Department of Health to ensure proper quarantine measures are being taken. It is imperative to follow the Governor’s stay at home order to minimize the spread of the corona virus and is in place until April 20th, 2020 at 11:59 pm. No additional information will be released about the patient due to privacy laws.

It is important that if you are experiencing any symptoms listed below, please contact your physician and follow their recommendations. For any life-threatening emergencies, please call 911.

• Signs and symptoms of COVID-19 (corona virus) are as follows:

o Dry persistent cough

o Fever

o Shortness of breath

The following Center for Disease Control guidelines are best practices for the prevention and spread of any illness;

o Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

o Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

o Avoid close contact (within 6 feet) with people who are sick.

o Stay at home when you are sick.

o Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

o Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

For anyone that is self-quarantining or has been directed to quarantine by a physician please notify the Benton County Health Department at the emergency management agency hotline: 765-884-1359.

More information and updates can be found on the Benton County website at www.bentoncounty.in.gov as well as www.coronavirus.in.gov.