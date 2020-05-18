On March 18, 2020, United Way of Greater Lafayette, The Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, and Greater Lafayette Commerce announced a joint effort to bring relief to the area’s most vulnerable individuals and families impacted by the coronavirus outbreak. Additionally, United Way of Greater Lafayette and Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette will be partnering with United Fund of Carroll County, Community Foundation of Carroll County and the Benton Community Foundation to provide needed services to those communities as well.

The goal of the COVID-19 Response Fund is to rapidly deploy resources to local non-profit organizations that are offering emergency relief to families and individuals in need and to those who are looking for innovative means to provide support networks for those who need them the most.

In addition to the funds raised by United Way of Greater Lafayette and the Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, the COVID-19 Response Fund is sponsored by Indiana United Ways, with funding provided by Lilly Endowment, Inc. This additional funding totals $1.3 million and it will be distributed based on population to support Tippecanoe, Carroll and Benton counties in their efforts to provide critical and necessary services to those who have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

These funds will help stabilize our Cradle to Career Commitment and the broader safety net services by supporting local non-profits that are providing critical services to individuals and families. Our normal strategies focus on helping people find a path to better education, income and health. These funds will strengthen that work during this crisis and into the future.

Agency Eligibility

Any organization wishing to submit a proposal must:

• Serve residents of Tippecanoe, Carroll or Benton counties

• Have a 501(c)3 status or other nonprofit designation, as stated from the IRS in Health and Human Services

Funding Priorities

• Food distribution to students affected by school closures and other food insecure populations that are isolated or lack access

• Rent, utility, and prescription medication assistance for those displaced by employment interruption

• Access to childcare for families affected by closures especially for essential medical and emergency response staff

• Services and shelter for people experiencing homelessness who lack the resources to stay safe and receive medical treatment

• Access to mental health and substance use services during a time when isolation can significantly impact progress

• Sustaining nonprofits who are providing and supporting critical health and human services

• Long-term recovery and community development opportunities

Application Process

Step 1: Review Covid-19 Response Funding Priorities to determine if your request aligns.

Step 2: Complete and submit an application to Jennifer Million at jmillion@uwlafayette.org.

Grant requests should be between $2,500 and $50,000. Grant awards and reporting requirements will be communicated via email.

Deadline

This grant will have a rolling deadline until the funds are expended, but it will be distributed in stages for immediate/emergency needs, intermediate/ongoing needs and long term/recovery needs.

Review Process

All completed applications will be assessed through a review process by committees made up of community volunteers representing United Way of Greater Lafayette, Community Foundation of Greater Lafayette, Community Foundation of Carroll County, United Fund of Carroll County and Benton Community Foundation. An agency may be contacted if additional information or clarification is needed.

Fund Distribution and Oversight

United Way of Greater Lafayette will manage the fund distribution process and provide oversight of the funds reporting requirements. All final funding allocations will be approved by the United Way of Greater Lafayette Board of Directors.