DEMOTTE — For 12 years, Belstra Milling, which operates hog farms, has been donating three pigs a week to local food pantries in the form of ground pork. On Tuesday, the local DeMotte company upped its donation to six pigs, providing over 2,400 lbs. of ground pork to the Good Neighbor Food Pantry in DeMotte, Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry in Wheatfield, Newton County food pantries in Roselawn, Morocco, Kentland and the Northwest Indiana Food Bank.

On April 6, Gov. Eric Holcomb mentioned the pork donation during his daily briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic as he recognized industries, companies and individuals who were contributing to aid the residents of the state.

Of the 2,400 lbs., 1,400 lbs. of the ground pork is split among the local pantries in Jasper and Newton County and the other 1K lbs. goes to the food bank in Merrillville.

Nick DeKryger, of Belstra’s, said they use 100 percent of the meat from the pig when making ground pork, thus reducing waste and making the pork more efficient for the food pantries to distribute. He said he had called Indiana Pork Producers to get some recipes for the ground pork to distribute along with the meat. He said they have been working with the Indiana Pork Board as well.

“We were surprised when the governor mentioned us,” DeKryger said. “We were humbled by that.” He said the pork board had told Holcomb about their donations.

“We try to do our part,” DeKryger said. “There’s a lot of hungry people and the food pantries have seen an increase.”

He said ground pork can be used in recipes just like ground beef, but they wanted to add some recipes so people would know how to use the meat to make delicious meals with items most have on hand in their kitchens.

The Jasper Newton Foundation recently posted on Facebook, “Thank you to the LEAP Foundation (Leading Education About Pigs), Belstra Milling Company, and the Newton County Economic Development Office for working with us to supply Jasper and Newton Counties food pantries with free pork through October of 2020! Some of the pork is also being funneled to the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana. As well, thank you to the Indiana Pork Farmers for providing recipe cards for the pantries to hand out to families with their pork!

“In total, these organizations are giving over 16,800 lbs of fresh and local pork to feed our neighbors. Thank you, everyone!”

The Good Neighbor Food Pantry is open on Wednesday, 9:30 a.m. to noon and is located at 715 7th St. SW. The food pantry serves the residents of DeMotte and Fair Oaks. Two forms of identification are required including a utility bill. The food pantry accepts non-perishables and monetary gifts. For more information, call 987-3025.

Sorrowful Mother Food Pantry is open Saturday, 9 to 11 a.m. Families and individuals may visit the food pantry two times per month. There are no residential restrictions. Linda Duttlinger is the manager of the food pantry and can be reached at 219-828-7611.

In Newton County, the Community Food Pantry is open Saturday, 9 – 10 a.m. and is located at 4077 E. Keller St. in Roselawn. They accept donations of food items and personal hygiene products, soap, shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Call the Community Christian Reformed Church for information at 219-345-3388. There are no restrictions on residency.

Newton County Community Services is located in Morocco and the food pantry is open Wednesdays, 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. They accept donations during normal business hours. Please call ahead so someone can come out to collect the donation.

There is also a food pantry in Lake Village at the Lake Village Presbyterian Church on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon. The Faith Harvest Food Pantry on 223 E. State St., in Morocco is open Tuesdays, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., Thursdays 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and the fourth Saturday of the month, 9 to 11 a.m. Call 285-2691 for information on donating or pick up.