The following is an updated list of cancelations and visitor restrictions for area businesses, organizations and churches.
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center
Due to ongoing community concerns regarding COVID-19, Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center (CHRHC) has put into place thorough screening procedures before patients and their visitors are permitted into the hospital facility.
- Every patient & visitor will be met by a staff member at the main registration doors, and asked a series of screening questions.
- Masks will be provided to anyone who is displaying upper respiratory symptoms.
- Outpatient procedures and routine diagnostic testing are still being conducted as normal.
- Additional entrances to CHRHC will not be accessible at this time.
Additional information on Carle’s efforts surrounding COVID-19 can be found on carle.org.
Hoopeston Multi-Agency
On March 18, the Hoopeston Multi-Agency announced that the Multi-Agency Thrift Shop would be closing as. The Multi-Agency will continue to accept donations for the shop and the agency’s van service will remain in operation.
“In keeping with the request of President Trump, our government, and the Illinois Department of Public Health, HMA regretfully announces the closing of the HMA Thrift Shop in efforts to prevent the spreading of COVID-19. We will remain closed until Friday, March 27, 2020. On the 27th, we will revisit this decision and make the best decision at that time for our customers, employees, and community. We greatly appreciate your understanding, support, and prayers at this time. We will continue to accept donations at the backdoor. Instructions will be posted on how to leave your donation. We will continue to run the van since it is vital to many of our citizens. The HMA office is OPEN BY APPOINTMENT only. Please call 217-283-5544 for any question or need — we are here to help and serve you.”
Lorraine Theatre
The March movies at the Little Lorraine have been canceled as has the planned Seven Bridges Eagles tribute concert that was set to take place at the Lorraine Theatre April 4.
The Lorraine Foundation has rescheduled the concert for June 26. All tickets sold will be valid for the new date. If ticket-holders are not able to attend the new date, tickets will be refunded.
Hoopeston Public Library
The Hoopeston Public Library will be closed effective March 16 in response to COVID-19 and in an effort to control the spread of the virus.
All library programs are cancelled until further notice. Any overdue fines incurred on library materials will be waived when they are returned after the library reopens.
The library offers three digital online libraries with books. Visit hooplib.org for information on how to sign up for: Cloud Library, Libby/Overdrive and RB Digital.
The library also encouraged parents to utilize the following learning websites for kids: www.switcheroozoo.com, www.funbrain.com, www.kids.nationalgeographic.com, www.pbs.org, www.reading.ecb.org, www.starfall.com, www.suessville.com, www.storylineonline.net, www.abcya.com and www.highlightskids.com.
Hoopeston Area Women’s Club
The Hoopeston Area Women’s Club have cancelled their planned Spring Carnival.
Russell Leigh & Associates
Russell Leigh & Associates sent out a press release announcing they are considered an essential service and will remain open, however, they are strongly encouraging individuals to drop off their tax information instead of scheduling an appointment.
“We will always put the well-being of our clients and staff first, and are disinfecting our offices regularly, but we encourage our clients to practice social distancing if possible. If you are concerned about your drop-off, we are happy to schedule phone consultations for any questions or concerns. The government has also recently extended the tax deadline to July 15; however, Russell Leigh & Associates can only guarantee tax appointments through April 15. Drop-offs will be accepted after this deadline, and we will make every attempt to get those returns completed in a timely manner. However, effective May 1 our business will begin its audit season and will only be available via phone or drop-off for tax services.”
To learn more, call (217) 283-9336.
Hoopeston IGA
Hoopeston IGA has changed hours until further notice. The store will be open from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Senior citizens and those with compromised immune systems are encouraged to shop from 7 a.m.-8 a.m. The store has also placed limits on certain items. These limits include the following per family: two gallons of milk, two loaves of bread, two dozen eggs, one bunch of bananas and one bag of potatoes.
Church Closings
First Christian Church
Worship services will be canceled through the end of March and possibly into April. However, the weekly sermons of Rev. Tom Cici, pastor of the First Christian Church in Hoopeston, will continue to be recorded and made available online every Sunday after 11:30 a.m. Visit www.fcchoopeston.org to see and hear Pastor Tom’s message for this weekend and other sermons.
Chestnut Street Church of Christ
Worship services at the Chestnut Street Church of Christ have been canceled until Easter Sunday, April 12.
Hoopeston and Wellington United Methodist Church
The Hoopeston and Wellington United Methodist Churches are suspending in-person worship for March 22 and 29 in compliance with the CDC guidelines and the directives our conference Bishop.
First Baptist Church
Wednesday and Sunday services for this week have been canceled. Sunday’s service will be live-streamed.
First Church of God
Services and activities for this week have been canceled. Further services and activities may be canceled.
Rossville Church of Christ
Sunday services for March 29 are canceled. Further services may be canceled.