INDIANA — The American Legion teleconferenced nearly 80 years ago.
They just did it again, to cancel its 2020 convention.
Zoom, Facetime, Google Hangouts, Skype, and telegraph? The American Legion held a telegraphic roll call in August 1942 during World War II, when the War Department advised against “the concentration of a large number of Legionnaires and Auxiliaries in any embarkation port.” The meeting was scheduled for New Orleans.
Almost 80 years later, it was teleconferencing that allowed American Legion Department of Indiana Commander Allen Connelly to virtually meet with his advisory committee and record an electronic vote by the Department Executive Committee (DEC) to cancel Indiana’s 102nd Annual Convention. “It’s very unfortunate that we had to cancel our department convention due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the health of our members is our top priority. At the American Legion Department of Indiana, “We Change Lives,” but by canceling our convention, we might just save lives. I want to thank our DEC for their difficult decision on Resolution 2020E01. Their decision was not easy, but their effort to save lives does not go unappreciated,” a statement from Commander Connelly said.