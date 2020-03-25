Hoopeston Alderman Alex Houmes sent out the following notice to local residents reminding them that, while parks remain open, playground equipment is off-limits under Gov. JB Pritzker's executive order:
"Today’s nice weather will motivate people to get outside, and they should. Many of us have been cooped up at home so some fresh air and exercise will be great. I’m asking for your help to remind everyone to refrain from using the park’s playgrounds.
Per the Governor’s executive order 2020-10: The public may access park properties. However, the Executive Order provides that playgrounds must be closed as they may increase the spread of the virus."