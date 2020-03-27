Presiding Judge Thomas M. O’Shaughnessy announced March 25 that the judiciary in Vermilion County is taking further action in response to the 2019 Novel Coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic. The judges continue to monitor responses to COVID-19 and follow guidance provided by state and local public health agencies, the Illinois Supreme Court, and the Chief Circuit Judge. They have taken additional measures to mitigate the risk of spreading the virus to Courthouse employees, patrons, and the public. In response to this direction and the Governor’s Stay-at-Home Order, Judge O’Shaughnessy entered a Supplemental Administrative Order affecting court operations and limiting access to the Courthouse through April 17, 2020.

In entering the Supplemental Order Judge O’Shaughnessy stated, “All healthcare providers advise that minimizing personal contact and maintaining social distancing are critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19. We are concerned for the health and well-being of the citizens of Vermilion County. Essential court proceedings must occur, and we are attempting to keep the courts available to the fullest extent. But, we must do so in ways that meet our obligation to secure public safety. The spread of COVID-19 is affecting our entire community and presenting extraordinary personal and professional challenges to all State and County personnel. We appreciate the efforts of the County Health Department, and the Elected Officials, Department Heads, and State and County employees who work in the Courthouse for their exceptional efforts during these most trying of times. We could not be prouder of all that they are doing to keep our citizens safe during these unprecedented circumstances.”

The Courthouse will operate at a reduced capacity, performing only essential functions. Court Administration, Adult and Juvenile Probation and Court Services, Court Reporting Services, and the Offices of the Circuit Clerk, State’s Attorney, and Public Defender have been authorized to reduce staff working on site, and to work remotely if possible.

Restrictions upon Entry into the Courthouse: No member of the general public may enter the Courthouse (beyond the Circuit Clerk’s Office Lobby) beginning March 25, 2020 through April 17, 2020, absent specific authorization from the court. Only State and County employees and elected officials essential to court operations, attorneys, litigants, witnesses, vendors, and probationers with prior appointments may enter the Courthouse, all subject to the health and travel restrictions contained in the earlier Administrative Order, which bars entry by anyone who has recently traveled out of the country or is exhibiting flu-like symptoms.

Visitors: No visitor may attend any court proceeding held in the Courthouse. Visitors who are solely present to observe hearings will be denied entry to the Courthouse by Court Security, except upon specific authorization of the court.

Payment Due Dates: The Circuit Clerk will continue to accept payments for court-ordered assessments, fines, fees, costs, restitution, and maintenance (alimony). The supplemental order does not extend the due date of maintenance or child support payments. However, the due dates for all court-ordered assessments, fines, fees, costs, and restitution in Traffic, DUI, criminal felony, criminal misdemeanor, and juvenile delinquency cases are extended for ninety (90) days. Persons owing payments in these criminal, traffic and delinquency matters will not be penalized or face interest or late charges for failing to remit payments on the original due dates. The public is reminded that certain traffic tickets may still be paid by mail and online. For more information, the public should call: (217) 554-7720.

Jury Service: The Illinois Supreme Court authorized and the Chief Circuit Judge continued all adult criminal and civil jury trial until May 20, 2020. The Jury Commission Coordinator will notify all jurors who have been summoned for trials scheduled within the next thirty (30) days that their service is not required and is deferred. No jury panel will be summoned by the Circuit Clerk until that scheduled for May 26, 2020, except for juvenile trials. The Supreme Court did not suspend the speedy trial term for juveniles.

Unless authorized or directed by the judge presiding over the case, only the following hearings/court proceedings, will be conducted from within the Courthouse through April 17, 2020:

- All bail and bond review hearings and arraignments for individuals;

- Hearings related to violations of supervision and probation for in-custody defendants;

- Other criminal law matters with the defendant in-custody at the discretion of the judge presiding over the case, including plea hearings;

- Hearings to determine a defendant’s fitness to stand trial;

- Forfeiture proceedings;

- Grand jury proceedings;

- Motions involving Statutory Summary Suspension;

- Emergency and plenary petitions for protective orders (including, but not limited to, orders of protection, stalking, no contact, civil no contact and firearm surrender orders);

- Detention hearings for juveniles who are in custody;

- Juvenile Delinquency adjudicatory hearings, including jury trials, for in-custody minors;

- Shelter Care and other essential hearings for minors in child protection cases;

- True emergency hearings;

- Mental Health hearings for involuntary commitment or treatment;

- All Drug, Mental Health, and Veterans’ Court hearings; and

- Marriages and Civil Unions, with only the couple allowed to attend.

If feasible and subject to constitutional limitations, the court will utilize telephone or video conferencing systems to remotely conduct these hearings. Litigants should contact their attorney or the Office of the Court Administrator (217/ 554-7830) to confirm the status of their hearings.