WHEATFIELD — ABATE hosts many different events, which has included Toys for Kids, an annual ABATE Indiana State Awards Banquet, and multiple freedom rides with other various events. This year ABATE will host an Easter egg hunt! About 10,000 to 15,000 eggs will be placed for kids to find. Due to the coronavirus, ABATE is currently working on rescheduling the egg hunt for a time when it will be safer for both the children and adults. The location will be at the American Legion in Wheatfield.
Motorcycle deaths happen 28 more times than fatal car crashes do — so why is there no loud conversation about it? ABATE of Indiana is trying to change that. ABATE (American Bikers Aimed Toward Education) of Indiana is a not-for-profit, safety, educational, charitable and advocacy motorcyclist organization. It's aims are to promote safety, protect rights and help others. ABATE stands for Freedom, Safety and is reaching out to increase the membership to carry on the wonderful work the organization does for the people in the community.
ABATE of Indiana represents approximately 13% of the registered motorcycles in Indiana, with a membership of over 25,000. ABATE has a full-time staff, 350 volunteer officers, and over 200 certified safety instructors, dedicated to serving the interests of all motorcyclists. ABATE of Indiana is made up of 14 regions. Jasper-Newton County, which is in Region #2 has just over 75 members but in past years had over 250 members. ABATE of Indiana is a local non-profit organization whose members are motorcyclists and enthusiasts who believe in the freedom of the road and helping to achieve the SAFEST possible conditions for all motorcyclists no matter what they are riding.
ABATE of Indiana is responsible for creating the highly successful Motorcycle Safety Program at several locations across the State of Indiana including a site right in our own area in Crown point, Indiana which has trained nearly 100,000 motorcyclists to be the SAFEST motorcyclists, of which approximately 30% are females.
ABATE of Indiana has meetings every second Sunday of the month at The American Legion Hall in DeMotte, Indiana at 3:00 pm. If you or someone you know is interested in becoming a member of ABATE of Indiana, you can call 317-422-8040 or go to AbateOnline.org, You can also look up on facebook: Abate of Indiana region #2. You don’t have to ride or own a motorcycle to become a member.
Please contact Glenn “Junior” Susnis Jasper-Newton County Representative: 219-688-5856 if you would like any more information.