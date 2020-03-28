On Jan. 1, none of us had heard of COVID-19. The stock market was roaring, the economy was doing well and things were good for most of us.

Now just 90 days later, it seems as if the world has been turned upside down. China was only the beginning. The number of sick and dead in Italy is heartbreaking, with Spain close behind.

Coronavirus infections continue rising rapidly in America. New York City is nearly overwhelmed. New Jersey, California and Washington state have large outbreaks. It’s becoming entrenched in Indiana, especially the Indianapolis area.

The news is all virus all the time. People are scared. Can you blame them?

Christians aren’t immune to coronavirus, nor are our families, friends and neighbors. But Christians aren’t powerless in the face of COVID-19. We serve an all-powerful God.

We’re members of the body of Christ. We’re filled with the Holy Spirit. We have the precious promises of God and the hope of eternal life. What can we do?

Pray. We need to pray, pray, pray for our national, state and local leaders as they make difficult decisions that will impact both our nation and every one of us. We need to pray that God will fill them with wisdom, bring wise counsel to them, and give them strength during their long difficult days.

Our responsibility is to pray earnestly, sincerely and without ceasing (Romans 13:1-7, 1 Timothy 2:1-2, 1 Thessalonians 5:17).

None of our leaders is perfect, but they’re who we’ve got. They’re having to do things that have never been done before. They need our prayers. Let’s do that for them, because it’s going to help all of us in both the short and long run.

What else can Christians do in the face of coronavirus?

Check up on others. We’re the body of Christ, His hands and His feet. Now more than ever we need to be calling, texting, video chatting, praying and whatever it takes to care for, comfort, counsel, encourage and be there for our family, church family, neighbors and friends.

The old slogan said, “Reach out and touch someone.” We can all do that, even if it’s not necessarily in person. Let’s show the love, concern, and compassion of Christ by letting others know we care and we’re thinking about them.

This isn’t complicated. It could be as simple as picking up stuff at the store or pharmacy for an elderly neighbor or family member.

During these coronavirus times, we need to do our best to be more aware and alert. With all the hype and craziness, some folks may just need a soothing voice to listen to, someone to talk to, or someone to pray with them, even if it’s on the phone.

Are prayers over the phone as effective as prayers in person? Yes! The one you’re praying with still appreciates it, and God still hears and answer telephone prayers, too.

What else can Christians do during these coronavirus times?

Let’s be ready to share. Sharing is caring. Sharing is what God’s people do. Look at the example of the early church in the book of Acts (2:42-47). What did the Christians do? They helped each other. They met needs.

In Philippians 2:4, the apostle Paul wrote, “Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others.”

1 John 3:17-18 (ESV) says, “But if anyone has the world’s goods and sees his brother in need, yet closes his heart against him, how does God’s love abide in him? Little children, let us not love in word or talk but in deed and in truth.”

So, does this mean share the toilet paper and hand sanitizer? Yes! And maybe sharing other necessary items, too.

How’s this coronavirus pandemic going to turn out? Nobody knows. Who will it affect next? Every day is a waiting game. As Christians, let’s remember that we belong to the Lord, and we are most definitely NOT powerless.

We can each make a difference, and we have powerful tools at our disposal: Pray, Check up on others, Share.

Jesus said, “I’m with you always.” God promised, “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” Never forget that.

Nothing can separate us from the love of God … not even coronavirus! Let’s do this, church!