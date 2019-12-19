ONGOING
The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Morocco Lions Club, located at 705 North Polk St. in Morocco. The public and all Amateur Radio Operators are invited. Listen to the ARANCI group on 145.330 and/or 442.925 on your scanners.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kentland.
Now through end of April
LITTLE WIGGLERS: Children ages 0-2 and their caregivers can stop by the Brook Library every Monday at 4:00 to read, wiggle and groove in this motor and sensory skills based program. Call 219-275-2471 for more information or to register for this free program.
STORY HOUR: Children ages 3-5 (not enrolled in Kindergarten) can join us every Tuesday at 3:30 pm for the Brook Library’s Story Hour! An hour filled with books, games, crafts, snacks and more. To register for this free program, call 219-275-2471
WACKY WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays are Wacky at the Brook Public Library! Children in grades K-5 can join us every Wednesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 pm for Wacky Wednesday, a free program featuring games, crafts, snacks, learning, fun and more.
Every 3rd Friday through the end of April
TEEN X-TREME: Every 3rd Friday of the month is Teen X-Treme at the Brook Library! Teens in grades 6 -12 will get to help decide the programming! Games, crafts, food, and friends.
Dec. 27
Pajamas and Pancakes at the Brook Public Library: We're celebrating winter break with a pajama-wearing, pancake-eating party! Fun for kids 3 years through 1st grade begins at 9:30, and children in grades 2-5 can join us at 12:00. Be sure to wear your jammies! Registration is required for this free event. Please call 219-275-2471.