ONGOING
The Amateur Radio Association of Newton County Indiana meets the first Monday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Morocco Lions Club, located at 705 North Polk St. in Morocco. The public and all Amateur Radio Operators are invited. Listen to the ARANCI group on 145.330 and/or 442.925 on your scanners.
Alcoholics Anonymous will meet every Wednesday starting at 7 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Kentland. For more information, contact Sunny Ritchie at 219-474-6424.
Now through end of April
LITTLE WIGGLERS: Children ages 0-2 and their caregivers can stop by the Brook Library every Monday at 4:00 to read, wiggle and groove in this motor and sensory skills based program. Call 219-275-2471 for more information or to register for this free program.
STORY HOUR: Children ages 3-5 (not enrolled in Kindergarten) can join us every Tuesday at 3:30 pm for the Brook Library’s Story Hour! An hour filled with books, games, crafts, snacks and more. To register for this free program, call 219-275-2471
WACKY WEDNESDAY: Wednesdays are Wacky at the Brook Public Library! Children in grades K-5 can join us every Wednesday of the month from 3:30 to 4:30 pm for Wacky Wednesday, a free program featuring games, crafts, snacks, learning, fun and more.
Every 3rd Friday through the end of April
TEEN X-TREME: Every 3rd Friday of the month is Teen X-Treme at the Brook Library! Teens in grades 6 -12 will get to help decide the programming! Games, crafts, food, and friends.
Nov. 1
The Brook Library is having an all-day movie marathon on Nov. It’s going to be Marvel-ous! The first movie will begin at 9 am and free popcorn will be provided throughout the day. The movies are rated PG-13 and open to everyone. Unaccompanied minors will need a signed permission form before they attend. For more information on what we’re showing, visit www.brook.lib.in.us or our Facebook page or call us at 219-275-2471.
Nov. 3
On Sunday, November 3, The Roselawn American Legion will hold their annual Quarter Auction. Doors open at Noon, and the auction starts at 1 p.m. The annual Turkey Shoot starts at noon.
Nov. 3
Big Turkey Dinner at Kentland Trinity United Methodist Church, Sunday, November 3. Serving starts at 4 p.m. (CST) and carryouts will be available. Cost for adults is $10 and $5 for children under 10.
Nov. 5
The Northwest Jefferson Homemakers will meet Tuesday, November 5 at 1:30 PM. Hostess is Pat Boldman with the lesson “Staycation” at her home. Members should come prepared to discuss a community project and Christmas Lunch ideas. Contact the hostess or president, Nancy Jo Prue, if you would like to visit.
Nov. 6
The Morocco PTO and Morocco Projects Bingo will take place Nov. 6 at the Beaver Township Community Center in Morocco. Doors open at 5 p.m., a potato bar will be available at 5:30 p.m. and Bingo starts at 6. Tickets cost $25 at door or $20 in advance. Tickets are available for purchase from Morocco PTO members and Morocco Projects members.
Nov. 8
In honor of all veterans, Iroquois Resident Home will be hosting a Veteran’s Day Breakfast. At this event, all attending veterans will be presented a pin or certificate to represent the community’s appreciation of their service. A free breakfast will be provided and American Legion Veterans will demonstrate a traditional flag folding. All local veterans are invited to the Iroquois Resident Home, 200 E Fairman Ave, Watseka, IL 60970, on November 8, 2019 from 7:30 AM to 9:00 AM.
Nov. 9
Mt. Ayr United Methodist Church will host its annual Chili Supper on Saturday, November 9, from 5-7 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Free-will donations welcomed.
Nov. 11
On Monday, November 11, The Roselawn American Legion will hold their annual Veterans Day Meal. The meal will include spaghetti with homemade meatballs, garlic bread, salad and desserts. Veterans eat free. The meal starts at 1 p.m.
Nov. 14
Purdue Extension — Newton County presents a Women’s Enrichment Series that will feature three events at the Old Colonial Inn in Kentland from 6 to 8 p.m. CST each night.
Nov. 14: Weathering the Storm in Agriculture
Kelly Pearson, Warren County farmer
Dec. 12: Wineries and Wine Pairings
Ed Courtright and Randy Rottler, Carpenter Creek Cellars
Jan. 9: Sustaining County Fairs
Drake Babcock, Newton County Fair Association
Register by Nov. 11 — call 219-285-8620 ext. 2800. The cost is $50 per person.
Nov. 16
A 4-H Project Fair will take place Saturday, Nov. 16 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (CST) at the Government Center in Morocco. Project leaders, livestock superintendents, and junior leaders will be on hand to explain various projects. Extension office staff will also be on hand to answer questions and assist with 4-H online enrollment. A light lunch will be provided. Please RSVP by Nov. 13 by calling 219-285-8640 ext. 2800 or emailing Marissa at engle15@purdue.edu.