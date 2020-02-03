Email all local news items to atticaeditor@gmail.com
There will be a pancake breakfast, hosted by ROOTED Stringtown Church of God Youth Group. It will be from 8-11 a.m. Feb. 8 at the friendship center/senior center, 1307 Pearl St. in Covington. Anyone is welcome. It’s a freewill donation for the breakfast.
The Young at Heart Ministry of the Hillsboro Nazarene Church announces these Saturday events in February. Unless otherwise noted, each event is scheduled from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm (EST), and reservations may be made by calling the church at (765) 798-2350. Note: Activities are open to all older adults in Fountain and neighboring counties.
February 8th, Winter Festival featuring food and activity stations, a pizza lunch and a surprise activity. Cost: $3.00. Location: d’Arlier Cultural Center, 405 North Mill Street, Veedersburg (enter lower level next to the library). Reservation deadline: February 5th.
February 22nd, Travel Series: Visiting Romania featuring a program by Alisha Hauk, a brunch buffet and international party bingo. Cost: $3.00. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: February 19th.
February 29th, How to Be Your Best Self featuring a program by Senior Pastor Greg McDonald, a bratwurst lunch and entertainment by Dusty Marlatt. Cost: $3.00. Location: Hillsboro Nazarene Church, 453 South State Road 341. Reservation deadline: February 26th.
Note: In the event of bad weather, participants should call Barb (765-793-7285) to ensure an event has not been cancelled. Partial funding provided by the Hillsboro Nazarene Church.
The Illiana Quilters meets on the fourth Monday each month. (No meeting in July and December.)
Beginning Aug. 28, the King’s Kids and Flyer’s Clubs will begin meeting each Wednesday night from 7-8:10 at Waterman Baptist Church in Lodi. The Flyer’s Club is for ages 4 and 5 and the King’s Kids Club is for grades 1-6. Both of these groups have game time, songs, Bible lessons, and learn Bible verses. Theme nights are an added highlight, and throughout the year children can also participate in special activities. The Teen Bible Study also meets on Wednesday nights and deals with various topics and Bible passages pertinent to teens and their needs. Adult Bible Study led by Pastor John Goldfuss also meets at 7. There is staffed child care for babies and toddlers for each service. For further information call 765-492-3512. Waterman Baptist Church is located at 8560 W. State Road 234 in Lodi, three miles east of Cayuga, or, eight miles west of Kingman.
There’s help for those with drug or alcohol problems. A 12-step substance abuse recover meeting for those who want help with drug or alcohol addiction, need support to stay clean and sober, and have been there. It’s anonymous and free. Just show up. One is never alone. The meetings are from 8-9 p.m. Tuesdays and 7-8 p.m. Saturdays at St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Hall, 308 Pearl St. in Covington and at 6 p.m. Fridays at Attica Free Methodist Church, 301 N. Sixth St. “The first step toward getting somewhere is to decide that you are not going to stay where you are,” Anonymous. Starting April 2, the church is adding a 12-step family support group, as well. These, too, are anonymous. The family support group will meet from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of the month at the parish hall.
Seeger Shoe Drive: Do you have shoes that are in good condition that you no longer need? Bring them to the Seeger High School office by March 31. Seeger student, Hanah Wolf, has spent the past six months finding various ways to raise money for Parkinson’s research. She is finishing off her fundraiser by hosting a shoe drive. The shoes will be sent to those in need and the profit will continue towards the fight for Parkinson's. Children’s shoes, tennis shoes, sandals and athletic shoes are acceptable along with any other type of shoe except heels, wedges, snow boots, cleats and fluffy slippers. For more information, email hanah.wolf@msdwarco.k12.in.us.