The Central High School Madrigals presented its Ye Olde Madrigals Programme this weekend, celebrating the arts at CHS. The show was titled “Days of Future Prendergast”.
The script was written by band teacher, Martin Kohn, who, said choir teacher Maggie Prendergast, will be retiring at the end of the school year. The story revolved around a soothe sayer who had tales of what is to happen in the future, relaying this information to the king and queen’s court.
The CHS Madrigals court was made up of Jax Gray, Katie Thompsen, Thomas Gray, Maci Romero, Maddy Hayes, Chase Clyden, Emily Clark, Nathan Kohn, Josh Bernard, Crissy O’Connor, Ella White, Kayla Brault, Diego Gutierrez, Delana Shreffler, Katherine Winkel, and Carson McGill. Its jesters were Reagan Panazzo and Ryan Blasey. The soothe sayer was Ellie Gray.
The soothe sayer, ultimately, was a stand in for Prendergast, who was just testing the group, but who, ultimately, gave the group presents from the present.
Prendergast was the director of the show.
Madrigal singing brought to England from Italy and mainland Europe in the 16th century was an at first an informal type of private entertainment at the castles and country homes of the landed gentry, according to information from the school. Frequently, the lords and ladies performed the music themselves as they sat at dinner in the great hall. During these festive occasions there was much entertaining and singing from madrigal, and similar, groups.
Madrigals are songs written for small ensembles in which several voice parts are skillfully combined so that each part is interesting and independent, both melodically and rhythmically.
CHS students performed both sacred and secular songs from the Renaissance period and familiar carols, both contemporary and classical.
Among these songs were “What Child”, “Away in the Manger”, “Angels We Have Heard on High”, “Carol of the Bells”, “Jingle Bells”, “White Winter Hymnal”, and included is the traditional CHS Madrigals performance of “Gloucerter Wassail”, “Boar’s Head Fanfare”, and “Boar’s Head Carol”.
The band included students Kiersten Gilbert, Dylan Pelehowski, Caleb Toberman, Bryan Winkel, Evan Donnelly, Vanessa Gonzalez, Sam Hoogstraat, Maggie Schingel and Alexis Ward.