Scouts recognized at Blue and Gold Dinner in John Greer gym
Approximately 500 persons gathered in John Greer gym last night for the Blue and Gold Dinner, highlighted by the re-election of Jim Cleveland and Eric Carlson as district officers, he announcement of the names of Scouts who will take over the city Saturday and an exhibition of fancy slingshot shooting by Homer “Slingshot” Parker, of Morris.
Jack Brewer, district commissioner, presided over the meeting. He was assisted by Cleveland and Leland Bergstrom. Bergstrom in charge of recognition for the banquet, awarded appreciation plaques to Scout leaders Ron Wood, George Foster, Due Goodwine, O. E. Carpenter, Elton Beagle, Bob Ryan, Dorsey Hunt, Joe Long and Tom Andis.
An award for achievement was presented to John Williamson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ben Williamson of Rossville, who as presented the Weblos award, the highest recognition for a Cub Scout.
The Rev. Boyd Rudd, of the local Methodist church, opened the dinner with an invocation. Brewer then introduced Evar Olson, who acted for Bob Rosborg as chairman of the nominating committee. Dick Newcombe, deputy regional Scout executive from Chicago spoke for a few minutes, pointing out that the care of the scouting movement is composed of the many Scoutmasters who give of their time and effort in developing good character in American youth.
The names of the scouts who will take over the town’s adminstration Saturday were announced by Brewer. Scouts elected to the posts by students voting in all schools were as follows:
Don Ervin, mayor; Jim Arnholt, city clerk; Dale Cade, Dick Matthews, Fred Pruitt, Don Dean and Bill Crose, aldermen. Bill Herman was elected police chief; Bill Lyon, city treasurer; Tom Andis, city judge; Jim Crouch, city attorney; Denny McMurray, policeman; Mike Blankenshi, fire chief; and Larry Petry, Jack Olson, Jim Cleveland and Chuck Wood as firemen.
All the above elected Scouts are required to be at the city hall Saturday at 1 p.m. to assume their duties.
Scoutmaster says Troop #37 needs camping equipment
By Bob Solt
What is one of the things that Boys Scouts in Hoopeston, and particularly the 25 boys in Troop#37 of the Chrstian Church, need most?
“Camping equipment,” Jack Galloway, the troop’s Scoutmaster, said yesterday. “The Christian Church has leased six acres of land just a quarter mile southwest of Willis Bird farm. A ditch runs through the camp, wide and about three feet deep, we might be able to dam it up and let the fellows go swimming when they want to.”
At this point we asked Jack what his 25 scouts like to do most.
“Go camping,” he answered without hestitation. “But lately we haven’t been able to go out because of the cold weather. But that’s all they holler about—when they’re going camping.”
“How did you get the job as Scoutmaster?” was our next question.
“I got drafted. Some of the fellows gave the preacher my name and that was it. But now I’m glad they did because I like the job of working with the boys. Last year we rented a local school gym and played basketball once a week. And we took the boys down to Danville where they won second in the church league competition.”
Having Fun at Detroit
The Hoopeston delegation to Detroit is having more fun than a basket of monkeys.
They have united in introducing Bob Burke as mayor of Hoopeston and the Detroit Evening News prints the following regarding a midnight incident at Cadillac:
“Headed by Bob Burke, the mayor of Hoopeston, who is considered great on a line of peas, the delegates entered into a discussion. ‘Gentlemen, I wish it understood that while Hoopeston is in Illinois, the climate is such to make it a resort for consumptives while I am in the city. When I leave the community suffers from a cold wave. Passing across my feet is the equator, and there the sun always shines. Above my head is the Tropic of Cancer. In fact, it is a remarkable coincidence that wherever I walk there is an immediate appearance of orange and bannana trees. Mr. Conant, the president of the association has been invited to attend the ice boat races near here, but declined as it was feared the presence of delegates to this convention would melt the ice. At previous conventions the fact has been proved that we are only good when it comes to roller skating.”
“There was an immediate adjournment to another room and the session lasted till morning.
“At 10 o’clock this morning one of the clerks at the Hotel Cadillac rushed from behind the counter of the office and, hailing a bell boy, demanded the windows of the office be immediately opened.
“’This crowd’s the hottest that has been here this year,’ he exclaimed ‘and the thermometer registers 197.’
“The clerk was immediately seized by a party of canners and the windows were closed.
“’We’ll have no ice in this convention,’ shouted J.T. Staff, secretary of the machinery men, and there was a sudden disapperance of the delegates in direction of the cafe.”