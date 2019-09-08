Student Speaks To Rotary Club Members
Roger Hufford, Normal, Ill., Rotary Foundation Fellow, was guest speaker during the Tuesday noon Rotary club meeting in the Cragg hotel. He was introduced by Charles Perkins, program' chairman, and told of his experiences on tour in England.
"During my tour," Hufford stated, "I tried to place myself in the position of an Englishman in situations I encountered."
"I was an American in a foreign country,?" he said."and before reacting to a situation. I tried to see it as an Englishman world."
Hufford was nominated Rotary Foundation Fellow from this district during Perkins' term as district governor. Prior to attending a year's schooling at King's college, University of Durham, New Castle on the Tyne, England, Hufford toured the continent of England.
Prior to his going to England to study, Hufford attended Illinois State Normal university where he is currently engaged in graduate work. In undergraduate school he majored in history and speech. Hufford has accepted a teaching position at Elgin Junior college, Elgin, Ill., for the 1957-58 term.
The Rev. Herman Dam, pastor of the First Presbyterian church, gave the invocation, and Louis Ratzesberger Jr. led group singing.
Dick Doughtie, Memphis, Tenn., was a Rotarian guest, and others were Earl Cowan, with V. B. Western; Dalph Stipp, with Harold Kirby, and E.E. McIntire and E.R. Andrews with Earl Stormer.
JCs welcome three new members Tuesday
Hoopeston Junior Chamber of Commerce welcomed three new members last night during meeting held in Universalist church basement. New members are Lyle Misner, Larry Oyler, and Richard McKinney.
Tom Mills, president, was in charge of the meeting and gave a report on the Jaycee's sprayer machine. A new tank is being constructed at Galloway's machine shop, and is expected to be completed by the end of this week. Members will meet Monday at 7:30 p.m. at Galloway's to reassemble the machine. Mills asked all members who took parts to repair to bring them to this meeting.
On a motion by George Hosfield, members voted to erect a thermometer in the business district to keep score of funds received towards Hoopeston's proposed hospital. This is a part of the Jaycee civic improvement program, directed by Don Ervin.
Mills reported on membership drive recently started, and explained that members recruiting two new members will be awarded a Jaycee shirt. This shirt is blue, with Jaycee emblem on the back.
Larry McLain reported he had received an invitation for Hoopeston Jaycees and their wives to attend the Iroquois county fair as guests of the Watseka Junior Chamber.
Following a discussion of box seats for the National Sweet Corn Festival, members decided tickets will go on sale between the announcement in an advertisement to be run in The Chronicle-Herald and August 10 by letter only. Persons who had box seats last year may request, by letter, the same box they had during last year's festival. Requests are to be mailed to the National Sweet Corn Festival, Box 455, Hoopeston, Ill.
Public sale of box seats for paddock events will start August 13.
McLain requested members to assist in the, distribution of posters next Tuesday night. Members will leave the Paddock at McFerren Park at 7 p.m. to distribute posters in the area.
Parents should inform children of rabies danger
Dogs may be man's best friend and a boy's faithful companion but they can also be dangerous if infected with rabies.
Dr. D. E. Ward, Hoopeston veterinarian, offered these suggestions to parents today.
"Make sure your child does not play with strange dogs," he said. "Make sure your child knows, if he is bitten by a dog, to remember the breed, size and color of the dog, whether it wore a collar and tags and in what direction it went after biting him.
"Make sure your child is carefully instructed to notify his parents immediately if he is bitten and be should be taken to a physician immediately after the wound is washed thoroughly with soap and water.
"All dog bites should be reported to the city health officer and the Police department."
Doctor Ward explained that rabies is a virus disease that infects all warm-blooded animals such as dogs, cats, mice, elephants, canaries and even whales. Once the disease passes the incubation stage in any animal, rabies is invariably fatal.
Infection cannot be made through normal skin surface, but can only enter the body through a fresh scratch or wound, and since the virus is usually present in the saliva of an infected animal the disease is most commonly transmitted through the bite of a rabid animal.
Symptoms of rabies in dogs, the most common source of human infection, takes two different forms: furious rabies and dumb rabies.
Furious rabies causes the dog to wander aimlessly, attacking anything or anybody that comes in his path. They have been known to attack trees and posts, and any person who makes any sort of move-even friendly-will be attacked.
In dumb rabies, the dog becomes depressed and develops paralysis of the lower jaw, causing the jaw to hang down and give the dog a "stupid" look. This dog is unable to bite but owners have been known to expose themselves by sticking their fingers in the dog's mouth to find out what is wrong.
Residents are warned against killing a dog suspected of having rabies, because if the animal is destroyed too soon it may be impossible to make a positive diagnosis. Instead, residents are asked to call the city dog catcher, who will have the dog properly quarantined for the required period of time until diagnosis can be made.
The majority of bites are said to be caused by dogs who are not rabid, but any bite should be investigated. If the dog has a collar and tags, follow him to his home and find out from the owner when the dog was last vaccinated, then check to verify the owner's statement.
Even though proper administration of vaccine makes it relatively impossible for a dog to contract rabies, no precaution should be overlooked if the dog shows symptoms of rabies.
Admission council, other organizations planning program for migrant workers
Well over 100 migrants have already come to Hoopeston, and the admission council is working with several groups in town to set up international, religious and social programs for the transient workers, Mrs. Clayton Jones of the Council of Church women said this morning.
"Plans are yet to be completed, sending many migrant children to school, and in the three visits I have made so far to the Illinois Canning Camp I have found the parents are enthusiastic over sending them," Jones said.
Various representatives of Hoopeston churches have extended a welcome to local church services, including vacation Bible school programs. The number and names of all people helping in coordinating religious programs is not complete, but include Mrs. John Thornburg and Mrs. H. Potts of the Baptist Church, Mrs. Ralph Bird and Mrs. Harold Cade of the Christian church, Mrs. James Anderson and Miss Ruth Layden of St. Anthony's, Mrs. Pearl Thom of the Presbyterian church, Mrs. Verla Parnell and Mrs. Harold Harkrider of the Methodist Church, Mrs. Paul Carder and Mrs. Memory Tret of the Church of God, Mabel White of the Nazarene Church and Mrs. Minnie Bruss and Mrs. Jones of the Universalist church.
Other members of the council helping plan programs are Leland Bergstrom, and Mike Fish, personnel managers of the Illinois Canning Co. and Stokley's respectively. Dr. Werner Fliesser is the council member arranging for medical service.
The work being don for the migrants will continue to attract national attention this year as it did last year. Earle Bartley of Moweaqua, is now arranging to write an article with pictures for farm newspapers.
There is an urgent need for help from Hoopeston me, both young and old, who can help plan and supervise non-technical physical education programs, Jones added.