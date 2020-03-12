NEWTON COUNTY - Ninety-five percent or about 143 million households in the country will receive an initial invitation to respond to the 2020 Census in their mailboxes between March 12 and 20.
Households are encouraged to respond when they receive their invitation. All invitations will include a short phrase in English and 12 additional languages inviting people to respond online or by phone in their language.
Newton County Public Library everyone to visit the Library to file their census responses – the U.S. decennial census is very important in rural communities because:
- This impacts our political representation, as congressional districts are determined by population
- The most current Census determines the number of seats each state has in the House of Representatives
- Census data is used to determine community needs – schools, roads, and government services like Head Start, SNAP, and free and reduced school lunches
- Federal support for Internet service is determined with Census figures
- Prospective businesses look at Census data to determine where they want to locate. Current businesses use Census data to relocate, expand, or seek out particular populations.
- Locally, Library standards and funding are determined by the most current Census
Be wary of fake news or misinformation regarding this Census. And the government has a web page designed to help keep people informed - https://2020census.gov/en/news-events/rumors.html
KEEP THE CENSUS STRAIGHT:
- The census does not ask about your citizenship
- Your personal information cannot be shared with police or anyone else
- You will NOT be asked for social security number, donations, political affiliation, bank or credit card information
Visit or call any location of the Newton County Public Library for census help!