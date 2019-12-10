The kindergarten through 8th grade students of Crescent City Grade School will have a Christmas program at 2 p.m. Dec. 19 in the gym. The public is cordially invited to attend.
In continuing a long-standing tradition at CCGS, the students are again encouraged to bring in canned goods to the school which will be donated to Watseka Area Food Pantry. The canned food drive is in place of gift exchanges in the classrooms. Donations can be brought to the school during the day Monday-Friday, Dec. 16-20. If you plan to attend the Christmas program on Dec. 19, they can be brought in at that time, too.
The food drive helps students to help families who are struggling at this time of year. Donations will help provide others with a warm meal and it’s a great way for students to learn how to help those who are less fortunate.
Questions can be directed to CCGS at 815-683-2141.