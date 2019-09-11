One of the many vendors at the Brown Girls' Fall festival was Jama's Wood-fired Pizza, offering shoppers a little different option to their snacking options while shopping assorted household decor and clothing opportunities.
Weather cooperated to offer the people in the surrounding area the opportunity to investigate festivals to please all variety of needs or interests. Brown's Accents hosted its third fall festival Sept. 7.
One of the many vendors at the Brown Girls' Fall festival was Jama's Wood-fired Pizza, offering shoppers a little different option to their snacking options while shopping assorted household decor and clothing opportunities.
photos by Susan G. Wright
The grounds at Brown's Accents more closely resembled one of the Parke County covered Bridge Festival towns, but it was all located on the property in rural Attica, Sept. 7.
Photo by Susan G. Wright
Inside Brown's Accents offered ice cream in a cup or a cone to please the patrons who shop, and during the fall festival there were a couple special flavors.
Kelly Jessie and Emma Jessie enjoy some ice cream with Kyle, Kyler, Kaden and Jaden Robinson at the Brown Girls' Fall Festival on Sept. 7.
Weather cooperated to offer the people in the surrounding area the opportunity to investigate festivals to please all variety of needs or interests. Brown's Accents hosted its third fall festival Sept. 7.