The undefeated Milford Bearcats' eight-man football team earned their sixth victory of the season on Friday, taking down Schlarman 62-28.
The Bearcats' started heating up at around the 7:46 mark in the first quarter after a 37 yard pass from quarterback Penn Stoller found the hands of Keegan Boyle at the three yard line. From there, Angel Salinas managed to run the ball in to score. The Bearcats had a successful conversion attempt with a run from Rudy King giving them the leg up over Schlarman 8-0. With 5:08 still left in the first, Stoller was able to see an opening that allowed him to run for 21 yards to score. Another successful conversion from King now put the Bearcats up 16-0 in the first. After a turnover on downs from Schlarman with 2:42 in the first, Stoller threw a 46 yard bomb to Boyle to land in the end-zone and give the Bearcats their third TD of the game. The two-point conversion was good yet again, making the score 24-0. But the Bearcats didn't stop there. With no time left on the clock, Stoller threw a 37 yard pass to Nick Allen to score. This time, the two-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful leaving the score 30-0 to end the first 12 minutes of play.
Four minutes in to the second quarter allowed for Stoller to run for three yards to score. A two point conversion pass by Stoller to Alex Barney was good, putting the Bearcats up 38-0. At the 1:47 mark, another massive toss from Stoller to find Keegan Boyle in the end zone allowed Milford to score. King was able to put up another successful two point conversion to extend the Bearcats already major lead over Schlarman 46-0. With 16 seconds left in the half, a 28 yard run from Stoller resulted in another TD. A successful conversion saw Milford up to end the half sitting comfortably with a score of 54-0.
Things picked up for Schlarman when they managed to block a punt from Bryce Sluis and recover the ball to score. The point after kick was successful and Schlarman was finally up on the board 54-7. At the 1:41 mark, a Schlarman 35 yard pass found the end zone allowing them to score. This time, Schlarman managed to earn a successful conversion attempt making the score 54-15. With no time left in the quarter, a 23 yard pass from Schlarman's QB once again saw the end zone. The point after attempt was unsuccessful, shortening the Bearcats' lead 54-21 to end the quarter.
But, the Bearcats were able stay in control in the fourth, when Sawyer Lafoon saw an opening and ran for 15 yards to score. A conversion run by Tevon Longest was good, making the score 62-21. Schlarman did manage to earn another eight points with 2:12 left in the game, but by then it was too little too late and the Bearcats took home the victory.
Stoller threw for 180 passing yards during the game as well as managing 120 rushing yards. Boyle led the team in receiving yards with 134 while Nick Allen ended his night with 37. Defensively, Stoller earned him self five solo tackles while Allen, Boyle and Jacob Nash each had two.
The Milford Bearcats will take on Pawnee on the road on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m.