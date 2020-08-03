Noting that ComEd's ratepayers are the victims of any wrong-doing by the utility, State Senator Jason Barickman (R-Bloomington) is co-sponsoring legislation calling for the $200 million in fines to be returned to those customers.
"ComEd's ratepayers are the ones that are on the hook for any wrong-doing committed by the company in their efforts to get legislation favorable to their bottom-line," said Barickman. "It would only be fair for any fines paid by the company to be returned to the very people that were most affected."
ComEd recently agreed to pay $200 million in fines to settle a criminal investigation into a years-long bribery scheme in the state involving jobs, contracts, and payments, to receive favorable legislation for the company. The money from those fines will be deposited into the U.S. Treasury, which is controlled by Congress.
Barickman is co-sponsoring Senate Resolution 1290, which urges Congress to return the $200 million to ComEd's ratepayers.
If passed by the Senate, copies of Senate Resolution 1290 will be delivered to the U.S. Senate Majority Leader, the U.S. Senate Minority Leader, the U.S. Speaker of the House, the U.S. House of Representatives Minority Leader, and all members of the Illinois Congressional Delegation.