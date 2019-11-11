Collecting food in the Village of Ashkum for the local food pantry were 4-Hers, (left to right) Conner Unger, Isabella Kirkpatrick, Abbey Hanson, Lilian Unger, Christa Hickman, Haley Behrends, Kalyn Alberts, Carson McGill, and Elizabeth Fatka.
Helping fill the truck with 826 pounds of food for the Clifton community food pantry were: (left to right) Nik Hanson, Evelyn Fatka, Anna Hickman, Dylan Behrends, Sophia Kirkpatrick, and Carson McGill.
The cloverbud team, (left to right) Katheryn Harris, Kale Gerdes, Taylor Behrends, Fulton Kirkpatrick, Odelia Kirkpatrick and Helen Harris, had fun collecting a wagon load of food.
The Ashkum Go-Getters 4-H Club had their annual food drive in October. There were 795 items weighing 826 pounds, and a cash donation of $80 collected. Refreshments were provided by the Unger and Harris families.