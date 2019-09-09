Around the Festival Jordan Crook Jordan Crook 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email 1 of 5 Photos by Jordan CrookArea youths turned out for the annual National Sweetcorn Festival Fishing Derby Sept. 1. Photos by Jordan Crook Festival volunteers unload a batch of “hot corn” for festival-goers Sept. 1 in McFerren Park. Festival-goers check out some of the exotic animals on display near center stage Sept. 1. Hoopeston Area High School student Sydney Long performs a solo on center stage during the National Sweetcorn Festival. Hoopeston Area High School student Dakota Kidwell sings “Pacifier” at the National Sweetcorn Festival Sept. 1. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Jordan Crook Follow Jordan Crook Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Upcoming Events Sep 9 EXHIBIT: Breaking It Down: The Elements of Art Mon, Sep 9, 2019 Sep 9 EXHIBIT: Going Big: Abstract works by Jeff Smith Mon, Sep 9, 2019 Sep 9 Sheldon-Concord Township Bloodmobile Mon, Sep 9, 2019 Sep 9 WRCC Women's Ride Mon, Sep 9, 2019 Sep 10 EXHIBIT: Breaking It Down: The Elements of Art Tue, Sep 10, 2019 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Breaking News: Herald Journal Breaking News: Hoopeston Chronicle Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News Breaking News: Newton County Enterprise Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican Breaking News: The Lafayette Leader Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Daily Headlines: Herald Journal Daily Headlines: Hoopeston Chronicle Daily Headlines: Iroquois County's Times-Republic Daily Headlines: Kankakee Valley Post News Daily Headlines: Newton County Enterprise Daily Headlines: Rensselaer Republican Daily Headlines: The Lafayette Leader Daily Headlines: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican) Manage your lists