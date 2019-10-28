The winners of the age third-sixth grade division stand together during Saturday's costume contest. Pictured from left to right are: Reed Zarate-third place, Elizabeth Procopus-second place and Emily Wilber-first place.
The winners of the age kindergarten-second grade division of the Rossville Costume Contest Saturday. Pictured from left to right are: Sophia Dinazzi-second place, Coralynn Randolph-first place and Piper Bray-third place.
Kindergarten through second grade age contestants stand in line for judging during Saturday's Rossville Costume Contest.
Photos by Jordan Crook
Third-sixth grade students showcase their costumes during Saturday's Rossville Costume Contest at Rossville-Alvin Grade School.