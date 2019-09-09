Miss Hoopeston Lauren Linares stands with the winners of the 0-6 months division of the Cream of the Crop Baby Contest Sept. 2. The winners were: Brynley Rae-Lynn Reed took first place with Everleigh Allison as first runner-up, Braylee Greene as second runner-up and Olivia Herron as the third runner-up.
The winners of the age 7-12 months division of the Cream of the Crop Baby Contest stand with Miss Hoopeston Lauren Linares Sept. 2. The winners are pictured: Angelique Rowe won the division while Coralyne Estes was named first runner-up, Jaxon Howie was second runner-up and Nurriah Benjamin was third runner-up.
Miss Hoopeston Lauren Linares greets the winners from the 13-18 months division of the Cream of the Crop Baby Contest. The winners are pictured: April Burnett was the winner of the division with Brinlee Lou as the first runner-up, Penelope Maynard was the second runner-up and Jaxson Mikel was named third runner-up.
The winners of the age 19-24 division of the Cream of the Crop Baby Contest stand with Miss Hoopeston Lauren Linares Sept. 2. Aubri Lee Fancher won the division while Ka’Ryiah Fitzsimmons was first runner-up.
Miss Hoopeston Lauren Linares stands with the winners of the 25-36 months age division during the Cream of the Crop Baby Contest. Holden Mense won the division while Arabella Fourez was first runner-up, Harlynny Winchester was second runner-up and Addison Cannon was third runner-up.
Photos by Jordan Crook
Aubri Lee Fancher, seen here with Miss Hoopeston Lauren Linares, was selected as the overall winner for this year’s Cream of the Crop Pretty Baby Contest Sept. 2.