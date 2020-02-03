The Gibson Area Hospital (GAH) Auxiliary is excited to announce they have eight scholarships to award this year. Eligibility will be limited to students living in the GAH service area who are interested in completing coursework in an accredited medical field.
Scholarships this year include two $2000 scholarships from The Verna Buck Fund. These two scholarships are designated for nursing students only.
For students choosing a career in any medical field, the GAH Auxiliary offers two scholarships in the amount of $2000 (a payment of $1,000 is made at the beginning of each semester of the academic award year), and the GAH Gift Shop offers a $1000 scholarship. Funds may be used towards tuition, lab fees, room and board, books, or uniforms.
The Arthur and Ane Jensen Noland Family Scholarship Fund and the William and Viola Garrett Scholarship Fund will each be offering a $1000 scholarship for students who live in Ford County or who have graduated from a Ford County school. These may be awarded for studies in the following fields: X-ray Technology, Nursing, Physical Therapy, Speech Therapy, Pharmacy and Medical Technology
In addition, the CEDF Foundation will award a $2000 scholarship for any student pursing a degree in nursing.
The GAH Auxiliary hopes that all scholarship recipients will return to Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services to begin their healthcare careers if the right position is available.
Scholarship materials may be obtained online at www.gibsonhospital.org/supporting-gibson/auxiliary. For any questions regarding the scholarships or application instructions, please contact Sue Walker at 217-784-8705.
Please note that there are two separate documents to download: a scholarship application and a scholarship agreement. Both require the applicant’s signature. Instructions must be followed carefully to be eligible for consideration.
Selection of all scholarship winners will be based on application information and financial need.
The deadline for the receipt of the application materials is March 9, 2020. Notification to scholarship recipients will be made prior to the Auxiliary Spring Banquet in April.
Applications and letters of reference should be sent to:
Sue Walker
Auxiliary Scholarship Chairwoman
538 Hager Ct.
Gibson City, IL 60936